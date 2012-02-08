BRIEF-ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Windsor, Conn-based SS&C Technology Inc.'s Feb. 5 announcement that it is considering a competing bid for U.K.-based GlobeOp Financial Services, a financial technology provider to the hedge fund industry, does not affect our view of the ratings or outlook. SS&C did not specify the potential financing source for the acquisition but commented that it is considering all options, including a possible cash offer.
We believe that the acquisition, if completed, could strengthen SS&C's business risk profile through potential market share gains and operational synergies given its similar product and end-market focus. We believe that the company has incremental debt capacity of up to about 3x EBITDA on a sustained basis without affecting the rating. The proposed acquisition, if financed mostly with debt and at a moderate premium to the competing bid, would likely increase peak leverage to the mid- to high-4x range versus the mid-1x level as of the September quarter.
On the other hand, it may not proceed with any bid or it could include a significant equity component, resulting in a much more moderate impact on its financial profile-or none at all. We will continue to monitor SS&C's interest in GlobeOp and will reassess the rating if appropriate. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said it was seeking protection from creditors by filing on Wednesday to restructure its debt in court, the country's second publicly listed builder to do so in less than six months.
* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO