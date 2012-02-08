(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Enterprise Products
Operating LLC's (EPO) proposed $750 million senior note offerings due 2042. The
notes will rank pari passu with all of EPO's existing and future unsecured
senior indebtedness.
Proceeds will be used to refinance $500 million of notes due February 2012.
The Ratings Outlook is Positive.
EPO is the operating partnership for Enterprise Partners L.P.
(NYSE:EPD), the largest publicly traded master limited partnership.
A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
EPO's ratings and Positive Outlook are supported by the quality and
diversity of the company's sizable portfolio of midstream assets, their
resulting cash flow and earnings performance, and the company's conservative
management approach toward distributions and financings. The company's midstream
asset base permeates most major domestic gas producing basins and consists of
onshore and offshore oil and gas pipelines and services, significant gathering
and processing operations and large-scale natural gas liquids (NGL) service and
transportation assets.
To support credit quality, Fitch expects the company to continue to focus
growth investments on primarily fee-based assets while moderating commodity
exposure through its hedging program. Liquidity remains strong with cash and
availability under its revolver of $3.4 billion at 2011 year end, excluding
roughly $825 million in proceeds from the sale of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
common units in January 2012. Upcoming maturities are manageable with EPO having
$1.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $1.15 billion in 2012, 2013 and 2014 maturities,
respectively. Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant
capital spending program which will see the company spend approximately $5
billion in growth cap-ex through 2013 and weigh slightly on leverage metrics.
However, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics will improve as EPO benefits from
the earnings and cash flow associated with project completion and operation.
EPO's year-end 2011 financial metrics were strong with EBITDA interest coverage
of 5.3 times (x) and debt/ EBITDA of roughly 3.5x with a 50% equity treatment
for EPO's junior subordinated notes.
Fitch expects 2012 metrics to be slightly weaker as the company works
through its large capital expenditure program with debt/EBITDA of over 4.0x, but
then improving in 2013 to below 4.0x. This metric improvement, in addition to
the business risk improvements EPO's growth projects provide, are the major
drivers of Fitch's Positive Outlook recommendation and would be majors factors
in any positive ratings changes. Additional favorable characteristics for EPO
include: conservative distribution practices at EPD; a continuation of
supportive ownership; beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of
natural gas to crude oil; the growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical
industry as feedstock for ethylene production; and the movement of natural gas
production activity to liquids rich producing basins such as the Eagle Ford
Shale play where EPO is well positioned. Credit concerns for EPO include: an
aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of approximately
$5 billion through 2013; and exposure to commodity price volatility particularly
NGL margins.
Catalysts for positive rating action include sustained improvement in
leverage metrics, shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources; catalysts for
a negative rating action include continued large scale capital expenditure
program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, increase in gross margin
sensitivity to changes in commodity prices.
Fitch rates EPO as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated rating 'BB'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)