Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) proposed $750 million senior note offerings due 2042. The notes will rank pari passu with all of EPO's existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness.

Proceeds will be used to refinance $500 million of notes due February 2012. The Ratings Outlook is Positive.

EPO is the operating partnership for Enterprise Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), the largest publicly traded master limited partnership.

EPO's ratings and Positive Outlook are supported by the quality and diversity of the company's sizable portfolio of midstream assets, their resulting cash flow and earnings performance, and the company's conservative management approach toward distributions and financings. The company's midstream asset base permeates most major domestic gas producing basins and consists of onshore and offshore oil and gas pipelines and services, significant gathering and processing operations and large-scale natural gas liquids (NGL) service and transportation assets.

To support credit quality, Fitch expects the company to continue to focus growth investments on primarily fee-based assets while moderating commodity exposure through its hedging program. Liquidity remains strong with cash and availability under its revolver of $3.4 billion at 2011 year end, excluding roughly $825 million in proceeds from the sale of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. common units in January 2012. Upcoming maturities are manageable with EPO having $1.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $1.15 billion in 2012, 2013 and 2014 maturities, respectively. Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant capital spending program which will see the company spend approximately $5 billion in growth cap-ex through 2013 and weigh slightly on leverage metrics. However, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics will improve as EPO benefits from the earnings and cash flow associated with project completion and operation. EPO's year-end 2011 financial metrics were strong with EBITDA interest coverage of 5.3 times (x) and debt/ EBITDA of roughly 3.5x with a 50% equity treatment for EPO's junior subordinated notes.

Fitch expects 2012 metrics to be slightly weaker as the company works through its large capital expenditure program with debt/EBITDA of over 4.0x, but then improving in 2013 to below 4.0x. This metric improvement, in addition to the business risk improvements EPO's growth projects provide, are the major drivers of Fitch's Positive Outlook recommendation and would be majors factors in any positive ratings changes. Additional favorable characteristics for EPO include: conservative distribution practices at EPD; a continuation of supportive ownership; beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of natural gas to crude oil; the growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical industry as feedstock for ethylene production; and the movement of natural gas production activity to liquids rich producing basins such as the Eagle Ford Shale play where EPO is well positioned. Credit concerns for EPO include: an aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion through 2013; and exposure to commodity price volatility particularly NGL margins.

Catalysts for positive rating action include sustained improvement in leverage metrics, shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources; catalysts for a negative rating action include continued large scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices.

Fitch rates EPO as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-';

--Junior subordinated rating 'BB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)