Feb 8 - -- U.S. petroleum company Sunoco Inc. has announced the
results of its
strategic review of options for its business segments and large cash balances,
which includes a reduction in debt and long-term liabilities and a repurchase
of shares.
-- We believe these actions will result in moderate financial leverage at
Sunoco on a stand-alone basis and financial leverage of 4x when proportionally
consolidated with its operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and
our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Logistics.
-- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. The
outlook is stable for both entities.
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB+'
corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and its 'BBB' corporate credit
rating on operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
Sept. 6, 2011. Sunoco had about $2.8 billion of pro forma consolidated balance
debt as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The rating actions reflect our view that Sunoco's actions to use a significant
portion of its cash balances to reduce debt and long-term liabilities will
keep the company's stand-alone and consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA at
about 3x and 4x, respectively, in 2012, notwithstanding a large share
repurchase.
"Given the business mix, we consider these leverage metrics to be commensurate
with current ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Grande.
The stable outlook on Sunoco reflects our belief that the company will have
relatively stable cash flows from its retail business and growing
distributions from Sunoco Logistics, which should result in financial leverage
of about 3x. A ratings upgrade is unlikely in our view, absent the management
team embracing a considerably more conservative financial policy. In any
event, the rating on Sunoco will likely remain below that of Sunoco Logistics
given the cash flow subordination. We could lower the rating if Sunoco's
stand-alone financial leverage increases to 4x, or if we lower our ratings on
Sunoco Logistics.
The stable outlook on Sunoco Logistics reflects our expectations that the
partnership will maintain financial leverage of about 3.5x, successfully
integrate recent acquisitions, and execute its organic growth projects. At
this time, we consider an upgrade unlikely given the MLP structure and its
relatively modest size. We recognize that financial leverage could spike in
the short term, and we could lower the rating if the partnership embraces a
more aggressive financial policy, allowing debt to EBITDA to increase above 4x
on a sustained basis.
