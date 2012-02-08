(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 8 - -- U.S. petroleum company Sunoco Inc. has announced the results of its strategic review of options for its business segments and large cash balances, which includes a reduction in debt and long-term liabilities and a repurchase of shares.

-- We believe these actions will result in moderate financial leverage at Sunoco on a stand-alone basis and financial leverage of 4x when proportionally consolidated with its operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Logistics.

-- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable for both entities.

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and its 'BBB' corporate credit rating on operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Sept. 6, 2011. Sunoco had about $2.8 billion of pro forma consolidated balance debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. The rating actions reflect our view that Sunoco's actions to use a significant portion of its cash balances to reduce debt and long-term liabilities will keep the company's stand-alone and consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 3x and 4x, respectively, in 2012, notwithstanding a large share repurchase. "Given the business mix, we consider these leverage metrics to be commensurate with current ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Grande. The stable outlook on Sunoco reflects our belief that the company will have relatively stable cash flows from its retail business and growing distributions from Sunoco Logistics, which should result in financial leverage of about 3x. A ratings upgrade is unlikely in our view, absent the management team embracing a considerably more conservative financial policy. In any event, the rating on Sunoco will likely remain below that of Sunoco Logistics given the cash flow subordination. We could lower the rating if Sunoco's stand-alone financial leverage increases to 4x, or if we lower our ratings on Sunoco Logistics. The stable outlook on Sunoco Logistics reflects our expectations that the partnership will maintain financial leverage of about 3.5x, successfully integrate recent acquisitions, and execute its organic growth projects. At this time, we consider an upgrade unlikely given the MLP structure and its relatively modest size. We recognize that financial leverage could spike in the short term, and we could lower the rating if the partnership embraces a more aggressive financial policy, allowing debt to EBITDA to increase above 4x on a sustained basis. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

