-- U.S.-based Spanish language radio and TV broadcaster Spanish Broadcasting completed the issuance of $275 million of 12.5% senior secured first-lien notes due 2017.

-- We expect the company to use proceeds, along with cash on hand, to refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities due June 2012.

-- Because the refinancing extends Spanish Broadcasting's maturity profile, we are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to stable from negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of low single-digit revenue growth in 2012, and the continued generation of modest discretionary cash flow.

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Coconut Grove, Fla.-based Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. (SBS) to stable from negative. We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our issue-level rating on SBS's 12.5% notes at 'B-' (the same level as the 'B-' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating on SBS's preferred stock. In addition, we withdrew our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's existing senior secured credit facility due June 2012, which will be refinanced with proceeds from the new notes. "In our opinion, the refinancing transaction extends the debt maturity profile of SBS, although liquidity will decline following the transaction because of higher interest expense, and credit metrics will remain weak," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Altberg. Our 'B-' rating on SBS reflects our expectation that EBITDA coverage of cash interest pro forma for the transaction would be very thin, and that discretionary cash flow would only be modestly positive in 2012 on account of higher interest expense. We consider the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" (as per our criteria) based on the cyclicality of advertising demand, SBS's significant cash flow concentration in a few large U.S. Hispanic markets, competition from much larger rivals, and continued (albeit narrowing) losses at MegaTV. These factors more than offset the company's healthy EBITDA margins and favorable Hispanic demographic trends. SBS's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," in our view, because of the company's high pro forma fully adjusted debt (including preferred stock and accrued dividends)-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.2x as of Sept 30, 2011. The 10.75% series B preferred stock becomes putable to SBS in October 2013. We believe there is a high likelihood that, absent asset sales that allow the company to reduce leverage, it could prove difficult for the company to redeem the preferred when it is put to the company. Failure to redeem the preferred would not cross-default to the new secured debt; however, it would trigger a voting rights event, which, among other things, would prevent the company from incurring additional debt. If not remedied, SBS would not be able to refinance the new notes when they come due in 2017. SBS owns and operates 21 radio stations with significant revenue concentration in three markets--New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami--which are highly competitive markets for Hispanic radio and general media. Key competition includes affiliates of Univision, which has significantly greater scale and resources. In addition, the company owns and operates three TV stations under its MegaTV network. MegaTV distributes programming through affiliation, programming, and local marketing agreements to non-owned TV stations and satellite operators. MegaTV has reduced, but not eliminated, its EBITDA losses. Given SBS's growth-related investments in programming and personnel, under our base case scenario we expect operating losses to continue to narrow at MegaTV, though we expect network EBITDA to remain slightly negative for full-year 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

