(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings says that some of the proposed changes by
President Obama could be positive for the U.S. residential market. We also
believe some will be neutral and some potentially negative. Most could face
fierce political opposition. Obama first spoke of these during the State of the
Union address on January 24 and some of the details were released on February 1
by the White House Office of the Press Secretary.
Two of the proposals could have a material impact on the market but their
passage is uncertain. One of these is a refinancing option for current
borrowers. We would expect it to have a mixed impact on RMBS, should it be made
available to the private label sector, as it could remove performing loans as
well as those with high LTVs from existing deals. The remaining loans could be
of yet higher risk. The second of these proposals is that all lien holders,
public and private, provide one year forbearance to unemployed borrowers. This
proposal follows the recent announcements for the GSE programs and suggests bank
and private held loans should follow suit. There is no legal framework for this
and we expect it could be fought by several of those lien holders.
Also of concern to Fitch are the proposed changes to HAMP that include a new
qualification ratio and principal forgiveness. We believe that using a total
debt (instead of only housing) ratio to set the qualification limit presents
risk to the first lien investors. It is impossible to gauge the impact of more
flexible debt-to income criteria as there was no limit on total debt in the
earlier program. The effect of proposed increases in principle forgiveness
incentives is also difficult to evaluate as so few of the HAMP loan
modifications for private transactions have provided for principal forgiveness.
One proposal that could positively affect the inventory of foreclosed homes
would be to create an FHFA REO-to-rental initiative. While we believe that this
proposal could improve the inventory and release some pressure on the rental
market, it might have unintended consequences for the REO sellers. Investors are
likely to pay less for the properties than other buyers. Also, investors
typically require their properties be in specific geographic areas so that their
management costs are consolidated. We believe that the success of this
initiative could depend on addressing those needs.
