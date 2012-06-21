OVERVIEW
-- We assigned our preliminary 'A' ratings to the series 2012-A, 2012-B,
and 2012-C.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of BCP's ability to generate
the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its preliminary 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment
Rights Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes.
The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S.
dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from BCP's international financial
operations with the majority representing payments to its clients for goods
exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to
the use of the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 21, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) ability to generate the specific
flow of receivables that are being securitized;
-- The transaction's supportive structural features; and
-- Our view of sovereign interference risk.
The supportive structural features include the credit enhancement through
overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing
mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign
interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated
depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the
assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Series Rating Amount (mil. $)
2012-A A TBD
2012-B A TBD
2012-C A TBD
TBD-To be determined.
