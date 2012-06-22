BRIEF-Saputo announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
June 22 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. media and entertainment companies:
--AMC Entertainment Inc.
--Regal Entertainment Group
--The McClatchy Company
--Univision Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Communications, Inc.
--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.