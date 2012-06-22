(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. media and entertainment companies:

--AMC Entertainment Inc.

--Regal Entertainment Group

--The McClatchy Company

--Univision Communications, Inc.

--Clear Channel Communications, Inc.

--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.

The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research