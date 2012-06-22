BRIEF-Nissan Motor says Hiroto Saikawa appointed CEO
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
NEW YORK, June 22 Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A.'s notes, as follows:
EUR46.9m Class A3 (ISIN ES0372259020):
'AA-sf'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
EUR62.7m Class B (ISIN ES0372259038):
affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR24.1m Class C (ISIN ES0372259046):
affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate is RE 80%
EUR28.8m Class D (ISIN ES0372259053):
affirmed at 'Csf'; RE 0%
Fitch has maintained the class A3 notes on RWN due to the transaction's exposure to Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). Santander, which acts as the account bank in the transaction, was downgraded on 11 June 2012 and is currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction documentation. Following a downgrade of the account bank, the transaction documents provide for a 30-day period to implement remedial actions.
The affirmation of the class B and C notes reflects the increase in credit enhancement, as a result of deleveraging, which offsets deteriorating portfolio performance. Loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 14.8% of the portfolio balance, up from 5.4% in May 2011.
The Negative Outlook for the class B notes reflects the notes' vulnerability to rising obligor concentration in the portfolio. The largest obligor currently accounts for 2.4% of the portfolio balance, up from 2.1% in May 2011.
PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A. (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante (Bancaja), now part of Bankia S.A. ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). On closing the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR1.15bn portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: