(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on Russia-based Development Capital Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and our national scale rating at 'ruA-'. -- We are revising our assessment of DCB's capital and earnings due to the decline in our projection of risk-adjusted capital for the bank. -- We are therefore lowering our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on DCB to 'b' from 'b+'. -- We consider that our revised SACP adequately reflects DCB's high concentration on the construction and real estate sector in Russia, so we no longer make a one-notch negative adjustment to the rating. -- The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank will continue to balance high lending and funding concentrations with a strong capital position. Rating Action On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based Development Capital Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and its national scale rating at 'ruA-'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation of our ratings on DCB reflects the stability of its financial and business profiles. In particular, DCB's capital position compares favorably with peers', acting as a buffer against high concentration risks. Although we believe that DCB's capital position has been slightly eroded, and accordingly have lowered the SACP on DCB by one notch to 'b', this does not affect the 'B' long-term rating. This is because we believe our revised SACP adequately reflects DCB's high concentration on the construction and real estate sector in Russia, so we no longer make a negative one-notch adjustment to the rating. We have revised our assessment of capital and earnings for DCB to "strong" from "very strong," which led to lowering the SACP to 'b' from 'b+'. The bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments declined by more than 400 basis points to 16.1% at the end of 2011 from about 20% one year earlier because: -- Customer loans growth at 50% in 2011 was higher than we expected. Given the low granularity of the bank's portfolio and our view that construction and real estate loans are very risky exposures, large loans to real estate developers are likely to markedly increase our measure of risk-weighted assets (S&P RWAs). -- Significant losses on speculative foreign exchange positions reduced the bank's net income in 2011 by more than Russian ruble (RUB) 500 million to RUB113 million, thereby weakening its capacity to retain earnings in 2011. We expect that the RAC ratio will continue to decrease over the next two years, to below 15%. Under our base-case scenario, total adjusted capital (the numerator of our RAC ratio) will increase at an estimated annual rate of about 15% on average, thanks to a RUB500 million capital injection by the main shareholder planned at the beginning of 2013 and full retention of 2012 and 2013 earnings. We believe this will be insufficient to compensate for the sustained growth in customer loans we estimated at an annual rate of about 25% on average. We now base our ratings on DCB on the bank's "weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. DCB is a small bank active in construction and real estate financing, with total assets of RUB14.4 billion (about $450 million) as of Dec. 31, 2011. We thus consider the bank to be of "low" systemic importance in Russia, and accordingly do not factor into the rating any extraordinary government support. Outlook The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank's strong capital position will continue to compensate for its high lending and funding concentrations. We could lower the ratings if DCB's funding position deteriorated, with increased reliance on short-term interbank funding, if its asset quality sharply worsened, or if the liquidity buffer reduced to an insufficient level. A breach of the regulatory requirements relating to concentration or related parties' exposures could also prompt us to review the ratings. A positive rating action is a remote scenario in the next 12 months. We might raise the ratings in the longer term if the bank managed to diversify its narrow business profile by significantly reducing its single-name and industry concentrations and improving the diversity of its client base through organic business growth. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Development Capital Bank OJSC Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C Russia National Scale ruA-/--/-- Certificate Of Deposit B/C (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)