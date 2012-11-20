(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - The increase in issuance of unrated Italian covered bonds ("obbligazioni bancarie garantite", OBGs) could heighten maturity concentration risks to holders of rated OBGs, Fitch Ratings says, especially in light of the larger size of individual issues. Five banks with Fitch-rated OBG programmes issued unrated OBGs in the first three quarters of 2012. Unrated issuance totalled EUR27.5bn at end-September, compared with less than half of that in rated issuance. If this trend continues it could make it harder to redeem the bonds in time if an issuer defaults because of the volume of assets that need refinancing, particularly if bond maturities are not spread or do not revert to pass-through. If cover assets securing unrated and rated covered bonds from the same issuer hit the market at the same time, it could push their price down, reducing proceeds and consuming more overcollateralisation. It could also delay sale and hamper timely payment. If this looked likely we would lower the price cap in our assessment of asset sales, and/or adjust the Discontinuity Cap. One probable driver for the issuance of unrated OBG was the need for collateral to access central bank liquidity. Unrated covered bonds are still eligible as collateral for ECB repo transactions, using an institution's IDR for valuation haircut calculations. Depending on the issuer rating and the bonds' residual maturity, this may enable an issuer to obtain cheaper funding than by taking rated mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities as collateral. It may also enable a bank to be less selective in its choice of cover assets while still complying with legislative eligibility criteria. At end-Q312 unrated OBGs represented on average over 30% of the total outstanding for issuers with a Fitch-rated programme, although there is significant variation by issuer. We will continue seeking information from issuers about the profile of all of their covered bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)