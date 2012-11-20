Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Bank PLC's USD3bn 7.625% contingent capital notes due 2022 (ISIN US06740L8C27) a final 'BBB-' rating. The final rating is in line with the 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 8 November 2012 (see "Fitch Rates Barclays Bank's Contingent Capital Notes 'BBB-(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com). RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The notes are rated four notches below Barclays Bank's 'a' Viability Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III compliant Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk. The notes are notched twice for non-performance risk to reflect the high incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with the risk reflected in the bank's VR. As the notes are notched from Barclays Bank's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of Barclays Bank. The main rating drivers and sensitivities relevant to Barclays Bank PLC's VR are outlined in "Fitch Affirms Barclays Bank at 'A'; Stable Outlook", dated 10 October 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com