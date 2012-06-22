(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l.'s class A, B and C notes as follows: EUR86.91m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) EUR6.08m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN EUR9.5m class C notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Following Fitch's publication of its revised counterparty criteria on 30 May 2012, the agency has affirmed the class A and B notes which were previously on RWN. The class C notes have also been affirmed. According to the legal documentation, the transaction account bank needs to maintain a rating of at least 'F1'. However the originator has confirmed the intention to keep Intesa Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative/'F2') as transaction account bank and to amend the legal documentation so that the minimum required rating would be lowered to 'F2'. Pharma Finance 3 was subsequently placed on RWN awaiting the publication of the agency's revised counterparty criteria consistent with the ratings of the senior notes. The transaction has ended its warehouse phase in December 2010 and has started to amortise in September 2011, allowing an increase of the available credit enhancement to the rated notes. The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the guarantor of the class C notes and will cover any interest or principal shortfall under the class C notes. Its ratings have remained at 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+' since closing. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2012, Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, dated 30 May 2012, Rating Criteria for European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)(Europe CDOs), dated 01 June 2012, and EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, dated 14 July 2011 are all available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)