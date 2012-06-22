BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria
hereJune 22 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyze the ratings for credit card asset-backed securities. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated June 28, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full ' Global Rating Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria' report is available on the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production