Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings on the State of New York Higher Education Finance Authority (NYHEFA), New York Higher Education Loan Program Education Loan Revenue Bonds, 2009 Series A (NYHELPs 2009-A). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The collateral consists entirely of private student loans originated by NYHEFA. The affirmations of the notes are based on sufficient level of credit enhancement in the trust, consisting of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread to cover the credit loss. The collateral is still unseasoned, since the origination period recently ended in May 2012. Fitch's default assumption remains the same at 10.50% and the recovery rate is assumed at 35%. Since the loans and the bonds possess fixed interest rates, there is no basis risk in this transaction. The trust's parity is reported to be 121.29% as of Aug. 30, 2012. Fitch affirms the following ratings: State of New York Higher Education Finance Authority (NYHEFA), New York Higher Education Loan Program Education Loan Revenue Bonds, 2009 Series A (NYHELPs 2009-A): --Serial 2012 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2013-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2013-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2014-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2014-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2014-3 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2015-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2015-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2015-3 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2016-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2016-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2016-3 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2017-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2017-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2018-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2018-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2019-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2019-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2020-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2020-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Super Sinker 2022 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2022 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2023 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2024 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Term 2024 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2025 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2026-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --Serial 2026-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable.