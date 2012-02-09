(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Near-term credit quality for U.S. natural gas local distribution companies should be generally stable in 2012, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Top 10 Investor Questions About U.S. Gas And Water Utilities In 2012," says that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' key assumptions behind this forecast are supportive regulatory decisions, continued access to capital markets, and reduced working capital requirements related to natural gas prices. "Nevertheless, an increasing contribution to consolidated cash flows from nonregulated businesses is putting some pressure on credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manish Consul. Investor-owned water utilities make up one of the most stable and highly rated sectors in our rated universe of U.S. corporate issuers. For 2012, we expect our ratings on water utilities also to remain stable as the cash flows from approved rate cases trickle in. Key near-term trends include ongoing improvement in the quality of regulatory mechanisms to address increased capital spending and the continuing need to tap capital markets. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analysts: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870;

manish_consul@standardandpoors.com

William Ferara, New York (1) 212-438-1776;

bill_ferara@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)