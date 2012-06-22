(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Red & Black Auto France 2012

here June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Red & Black Auto France 2012's Class A EUR500.0m notes backed by French auto loan receivables originated by Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements (CGL, not rated, owned by Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') a 'AAAsf(exp)' expected rating. The Outlook is Stable. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The expected rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of CGL, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to Class A notes by Class B subordinated notes (20.76%) and the amortisation of a reserve fund (0.75% of the class A and B notes balance). At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes will be used to purchase a static pool of loans granted to individuals (including self-employed customers) in France for the purchase of new or used vehicles, for private and professional use. They can be either amortising loans, or balloon loans. All loans have a fixed interest rate and monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CGL. This is the first auto loans securitisation transaction done by this originator. The transaction's defaulted loan definition takes into account receivables which have an unpaid amount representing at least three instalments over 30 days and receivable in respect of which borrowers were accepted by the French over-indebtedness commission. Excess spread may be trapped to cover these defaulted receivables via an equivalent to a principal deficiency ledger (PDL). CGL is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer will be appointed at closing. However, upon downgrade of its majority shareholder below 'BBB', a back-up servicer will be appointed and stand still until a servicer termination event occurs. Furthermore, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational and financial elements, including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for notification and a commingling reserve. Lastly, an amortising reserve fund will be funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls. Fitch has a stable asset outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled 'Red & Black Auto France 2012 - Representations and Warranties', dated 22 June 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess the ratings were provided by CGL. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)