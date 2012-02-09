(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 208 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 4 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened by 2 bps each to 136 bps and 181 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened by 3 bps to 260 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 4 bps to 463 bps, and 'B' and 'CCC' narrowed by 6 bps each to 702 bps and 1,068 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 6 bps to 322 bps, and banks and telecommunications contracted by 4 bps each to 340 bps and 333 bps, respectively. Industrials tightened by 3 bps to 307 bps, and utilities contracted by 2 bps to 212 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 192 bps and below its five-year moving average of 237 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 617 bps and below its five-year moving average of 711 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;

