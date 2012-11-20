(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Even before super storm Sandy slammed into the Northeastern U.S. and caused significant and widespread damage, obtaining reliable evidence of insurance had been difficult. Now, that process has become even more challenging as affected property owners, mortgage servicers, and lenders scramble to determine coverage limits and deductibles for damage caused by the storm, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Mortgage Servicers Are Still Having Trouble Obtaining Commercial Property Insurance Policies," says that during Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' servicer evaluation reviews, servicers consistently have reported difficulties in receiving commercial property insurance policies. Some servicers estimated that they have received 60% to 70% of their loans' renewal insurance policies, while others reported that only 30% to 40% of their loans have full renewal policies. In either case, servicers have to rely on other transitory forms as proof of coverage until they receive their renewal policies. And when the actual policy does arrive, the servicer must then review and interpret it--a process that requires specially trained personnel. The servicers we rank report that they frequently identify multiple deficiencies in the policy documents, which then must be corrected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)