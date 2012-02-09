(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for International
Marine Protection and Indemnity (P&I) is stable, underpinned by our view of its
strengthened capital. However, risks to capital are increasing according to a
report titled, "International Marine Protection And Indemnity: Bucking The
Global Credit Trend, So Far," published today on RatingsDirect.
"We see the sector's stable outlook as no mean achievement at a time when
credit quality across all sectors globally is under tremendous pressure,"
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Peter McClean said. "We also believe the
recent high-profile loss arising from the grounding of the 'Costa Concordia'
may prove to be the greatest demonstration yet of the resilience of the
International Group of P&I Clubs (IG) structure."
During the financial year ended February 2011, risk-based capital adequacy
improved--likely to its best-ever level--supported mainly by continued
improvements in underwriting results and the somewhat unexpected resilience of
investment returns. However, there are signs of pressure on this strengthened
level of capital, which may yet cause us to view the sector and even some
individual clubs slightly less positively.
Furthermore, the positive underwriting trends and investment results of 2011
have not continued. Somewhat expectedly, claims activity has increased and has
been accompanied by decreasing and volatile investment returns.
Broadly, we believe the clubs' careful management of risks to capital will be
key to our maintaining the stable outlook on the sector. Capital strength will
also continue to be central to our opinion of the resilience of the IG
structure. We believe it will be strong enough to dilute the impact of the
"Costa Concordia" grounding, and appears generally to be robust against a
backdrop of increasing pressure on global creditworthiness.
