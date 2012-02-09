(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for International Marine Protection and Indemnity (P&I) is stable, underpinned by our view of its strengthened capital. However, risks to capital are increasing according to a report titled, "International Marine Protection And Indemnity: Bucking The Global Credit Trend, So Far," published today on RatingsDirect. "We see the sector's stable outlook as no mean achievement at a time when credit quality across all sectors globally is under tremendous pressure," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Peter McClean said. "We also believe the recent high-profile loss arising from the grounding of the 'Costa Concordia' may prove to be the greatest demonstration yet of the resilience of the International Group of P&I Clubs (IG) structure." During the financial year ended February 2011, risk-based capital adequacy improved--likely to its best-ever level--supported mainly by continued improvements in underwriting results and the somewhat unexpected resilience of investment returns. However, there are signs of pressure on this strengthened level of capital, which may yet cause us to view the sector and even some individual clubs slightly less positively. Furthermore, the positive underwriting trends and investment results of 2011 have not continued. Somewhat expectedly, claims activity has increased and has been accompanied by decreasing and volatile investment returns. Broadly, we believe the clubs' careful management of risks to capital will be key to our maintaining the stable outlook on the sector. Capital strength will also continue to be central to our opinion of the resilience of the IG structure. We believe it will be strong enough to dilute the impact of the "Costa Concordia" grounding, and appears generally to be robust against a backdrop of increasing pressure on global creditworthiness. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow (7) 495-783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Peter McClean, London (44) 20-7176-7075;

