(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Andromeda Finance S.r.l's (the issuer) EUR97.6m class A1 notes due 2028 to 'A-' from 'A+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. The downgrade reflects the reduced credit quality of SACE S.p.A (the Italian Export Credit Agency owned by the Italian government), which guarantees the project loan underlying the Class A1 notes. SACE was downgraded to 'A-'/Negative from 'A+'/RWN on 8 February 2012. The downgrade of SACE mirrored that taken on Italy's sovereign rating on 27 January 2012. The rating and the Outlook on the Class A1 notes of Andromeda Finance S.r.l. are aligned with those of SACE given the structural features of the guarantee. The class A2 notes, which rank pari passu with class A1 but do not benefit from the SACE guarantee, and the underlying rating on the class A1 notes, are unaffected and remain rated 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two photovoltaic plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. Contact: Primary Analyst Jelena Babajeva Director +44 20 3530 1375 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Federico Gronda Senior Director +39 02 8790 87287 Committee Chairperson Dan Robertson Managing Director +44 20 3530 1312 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Rating Criteria for Solar Power Projects', dated 23 February 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Solar Power Projects (New York Ratings Team)