June 22 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to the following senior lien electric system general revenue bonds for the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA): --$250 million series 2012A; --$250 million series 2012B. The 2012 bonds are scheduled to price via negotiation June 26, 2012. The bonds are fixed-rate securities, with an anticipated final maturity of Sept. 1, 2042 (2012A bonds) and Sept. 1, 2029 (2012B). The 2012A proceeds will fund capital expenditures through fiscal 2012. The 2012B proceeds will economically refund certain outstanding LIPA senior lien bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms LIPA's $5.85 billion in outstanding parity electric system general revenue bonds at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY LIPA's senior lien bonds are secured by the net revenues of the electric system (prior to subordinate lien debt). Senior and subordinate indentures do not contain cross default provisions, providing a distinct legal separation between the liens in the event of default. LIPA's ratings take into account $350 million in subordinate lien variable rate bonds and $300 million commercial paper program (each rated by Fitch based upon bank liquidity/credit support); and $155.4 million in NYSERDA financing notes (payable by KeySpan Corp, subsidiary of National Grid plc). KEY RATING DRIVERS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION FOCUS: Since its inception in 1998, LIPA has grown into a mature, predominantly transmission and distribution system. LIPA has one of the most reliable electric systems in the Northeast. FAVORABLE CUSTOMER DEMOGRAPHICS: LIPA serves a 1.1 million customer base (primarily residential) that is well-diversified (no customer concentration) and affluent (median income above the state and nation). The service area economy is sound. However, Fitch recently downgraded Nassau and Suffolk County's ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-' reflecting ongoing budgetary shortfalls. INCREASINGLY DIVERSIFIED POWER SUPPLY: LIPA has made a concerted effort to diversity its power purchase portfolio to include renewable resources and off-island supplies from the lower cost PJM market. Reliance on energy solely from National Grid owned plants has fallen from 62% in 1998 to 26% currently. FINANCIALS TIGHTEN: For fiscal 2011, LIPA experienced unusually high storm costs, coupled with 1% less in kwh sales. This resulted in lower cash flow and debt service coverage (to 1.23x from 1.35x in prior year). Financial performance should prospectively strengthen given anticipated receipt of FEMA funds this year, a modest delivery rate increase (March 1, 2012), and $110 million lower annual debt service beginning in 2013. HIGHLY LEVERAGED: LIPA's high debt burden and nominally high electric rates remain a key credit concern. Debt to funds available for debt service (FADS) was 19x for fiscal 2011, compared to Fitch's rating category median of 8.1x. Positively, LIPA's net debt is expected to finally begin declining in 2013. LEGISLATIVE PRESSURE ABATED: In February 2012, a state bill was enacted which calls for periodic audits of LIPA's management and operations. Favorably, this law does not alter LIPA's rate setting ability and by its passage, the previous more onerous LIPA bill passed by the legislature last year was repealed. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL METRICS: LIPA's ability to achieve projected stronger debt service coverage and liquidity levels in fiscal 2012 and thereafter are key to maintaining the utility's 'A' rating. INCREASED POLITICAL INTERFERENCE: LIPA operates in one of the more politically vocal areas of the country, which remains a concern even though the recent passage of the LIPA legislation has quelled the pressure for added rate/regulatory oversight. CREDIT PROFILE LIPA is one of the largest municipal electric distribution systems in the US, serving a population base of more than 3 million people. Annual revenue totaled $3.85 billion for fiscal year 2011. LIPA maintains a desirable, well diversified customer base. Residential users account for 54% of revenues and the single largest user accounting for less than 2% of revenues. LIPA's service territory encompasses Nassau and Suffolk counties and the Rockaways section of Queens in New York city. The service area remains economically sound through the recent recession and continues to maintain above average wealth and income levels. Energy sales fell in fiscal 2011 by 1%. This was possibly due to greater customer conservation. Fitch views the one-year sales decline as credit neutral at this time. However, an unexpected continued decline in sales could pose greater credit concern if sustained. NEW OPERATIONS SERVICES AGREEMENT (OSA) With the expiration of the existing Management (now referred to as "Operations") Services Agreement approaching (Dec. 31, 2013), LIPA issued an RFP in 2011 for bids on a new OSA and provider. LIPA received 16 bids for the services contract. On Dec. 15, 2011, LIPA's Board of Trustees approved the selection of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) as the new OSA provider beginning Jan. 1, 2014. Transition work is already underway pursuant to a Transition Services Agreement (TSA). LIPA is awaiting the anticipated final approval of the OSA and TSA contracts by the NYS Comptroller. LIPA's selection of PSEG was driven not only by cost effectiveness, but adequate reliability standards and the ability for greater LIPA control of T&D operations and cost management. SOME DEBT RELIEF ON THE HORIZON LIPA'S debt financing needs to repair/replace an aging T&D infrastructure have frequently outpaced scheduled debt amortization over the past 14 years, resulting in a sustained highly leveraged utility system. However, this leverage trend should reverse direction in fiscal 2013. Assuming LIPA maintains modest new debt financing needs as projected, net debt will finally (albeit gradually) begin to decline in fiscal 2013, by roughly $125 million per year. LIPA's annual debt service payments will fall as well, generating $110 million in additional cash flow and boosting debt service coverage (excluding PILOT payment) to more than 2.0x. LIPA and their Board of Trustees will be reviewing potential uses for those funds, which could include accelerated debt retirements. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 