(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers for the debt of Spanish specialty biopharmaceutical company Grifols S.A. are proposing to amend some of the terms of Grifols' existing $3.4 billion senior secured credit facility.

-- Although we view a number of the proposed amendments as unfavorable for lenders, we are currently maintaining our expectation that recovery prospects for Grifols' senior secured lenders will remain above 90%.

-- As a result, our recovery rating on Grifols' senior secured debt is unchanged at '2', underpinned by our view of the company's significant enterprise value and a relatively strong security package for the lenders.

-- We are also affirming our issue rating on this debt at 'BB', one notch above our corporate credit rating on Grifols.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'BB' issue rating on the $3.4 billion senior secured bank facility due 2016 and 2017 borrowed by Spain-based specialty biopharmaceutical company Grifols S.A. (Grifols; BB-/Positive/--) and its fully owned U.S. subsidiary Grifols Inc. (not rated).

The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the lenders in an event of a payment default. Despite numerical coverage in excess 90%, we continue to cap the recovery rating on the senior secured debt at '2' to factor in our unfavorable view of the Spanish insolvency regime. Taking into account the proposed amendments to Grifols' bank debt documentation, we foresee recoveries at the low end of the 70%-90% range. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the $1.1 billion unsecured bond due 2018 issued by Grifols Inc. and guaranteed by Grifols. The recovery rating on the bond is unchanged at '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for bondholders in an event of a payment default. In our view, the proposed amendments to Grifols' senior secured bank debt documentation could weaken lenders' recovery prospects. The proposed amendments to the bank debt documentation include, among other things, a debt basket allowing the company to incur up to $600 million of additional senior secured debt (referred to as the incremental facility), subject to a 3.5x senior secured leverage covenant.

Importantly, given Grifols' current debt levels, we believe that the company will not be able to raise this incremental facility in the near term. In addition, we view this newly created basket as unfavorable for existing lenders, as it would add up to $600 million of additional secured debt into the waterfall. The proposed amendments also include the removal of debt service cover ratio and annual maximum capital expenditure (capex) covenants; a six-month shift of the leverage and interest cover covenants; and fewer restrictions on acquisitions and dividend payments. We believe that these amendments would diminish lenders' control over the way in which Grifols spends its cash in the future. As a result, we think that the amendments would, if they are implemented, weaken ultimate recovery prospects for lenders. However, we understand that management intends to continue deleveraging the company as originally planned, which somewhat mitigates the effect of the proposed amendments, in our opinion. However, given the company's significant enterprise value, we continue to calculate numerical coverage in excess of 90% for senior secured lenders at the point of default.

The recovery rating is capped at '2' (equivalent to our expectation of 70%-90% recovery), reflecting our unfavorable view of the Spanish insolvency regime. Given the more generous debt baskets in the proposed amended documentation, we now forecast recovery on the senior secured bank debt at the lower end of this range. We will assess the full impact of these amendments on the ratings following our review of the final bank debt documentation. RECOVERY ANALYSIS Grifols' debt instruments consist of a $3.4 billion senior secured bank facility--taken by both the parent company Grifols and its fully owned U.S. subsidiary Grifols Inc.--and a $1.1 billion unsecured bond issued by Grifols Inc. and guaranteed by Grifols. We regard the security package for the senior secured lenders as comprehensive.

The lenders benefit from pledges over most of the group's assets and a secured guarantee from the group's subsidiaries (which must represent at least 85% of the group's assets, net sales, and EBITDA). The bondholders do not benefit from any security, but from the operating companies' guarantees. The bonds' guarantors are the same as those of the senior secured debt, but guarantee the bonds on a senior unsecured basis. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our default scenario comprises a significant decline in revenues and margins stemming from a tougher competitive environment and a hypothetical product contamination that would damage the group's reputation.

We also assume:

-- An unchanged level of nonrecourse factoring of about EUR185 million; and

-- Total debt outstanding of about $3.8 billion at the simulated point of default, consisting of the fully drawn $300 million revolving credit facility (RCF), $69 million of term loan A (average amount outstanding at year-end 2015 and year-end 2016), $2.1 billion of term loan B, $1.1 billion of the high-yield bond, and the nonrecourse factoring line. Under this hypothetical scenario, Grifols defaults in 2016, with EBITDA having declined to about $470 million. We value Grifols as a going concern, supported by our view of the group's strong market position in an industry where the number of players is limited and the barriers to entry are relatively high. We calculate a gross stressed enterprise value of about $3,065 billion at our simulated point of default. From our gross enterprise value of $3,065 billion we deduct about $215 million of priority enforcement costs, leading to a net stressed enterprise value of about $2,850 million. We then subtract about EUR185 million (about $260 million) of priority liabilities, consisting of nonrecourse factoring.

This leaves about $2,590 million of residual value available to the senior secured lenders. We calculate that there will be about $2,570 million of senior secured debt outstanding at the time of default. This comprises the amortized term loans A and B, the fully drawn RCF, and prepetition interest. This results in coverage in excess of 90% for the senior secured lenders. However, in line with our criteria on jurisdiction-specific adjustments, we cap our recovery rating on the senior secured debt at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the senior secured lenders. This reflects the group's exposure to the Spanish insolvency regime, which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors. We then calculate that there will be negligible (0%-10%) value left for the subordinated unsecured bondholders' claims (totaling $1,145 million, including prepetition interest), hence our recovery rating of '6' on the bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)