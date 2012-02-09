(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Brewers in Russia can expect another two years of disruption as the beer market adjusts to recent sales restrictions. Sharp excise increases on vodka will eventually even out the playing field and give the brewers an opportunity to recover some market share.

As the world's fourth-largest market by volume, Russia has posed a challenge for brewers since 2009, as a drop in consumer spending power was followed by a hefty increase in excise duties on beer. We believe restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales announced in summer last year will also continue to weigh on sales through to the end of 2013.

While earnings will remain under pressure in the short term, we believe the industry has room to grow again in the medium term. Per capita annual beer consumption has dropped to around 65 litres from a peak of almost 80 litres in 2006 and is well below levels in the UK and Germany, despite total alcohol consumption in Russia being among the highest in the world. Higher excise duties on vodka, which will be phased in between this year and 2015, will bring the tax treatment of the two drinks to a more level playing field and help switch some consumption back to beer.

Other developments will also be positive for the industry as a whole in Russia. For example, the merger of the operations of SABMiller and Anadolu Efes should help instil more price discipline by concentrating over 70% of the market in the hands of the top three players.

We will soon undertake our annual rating review of Carlsberg Breweries A/S ('BBB'/Stable), the biggest brewer in the Russian market.