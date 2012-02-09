(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Based on our updated performance expectations and incorporating the company's recent guidance around anticipated distribution levels, we believe U.S. amusement park operator Cedar Fair L.P. can maintain a financial profile consistent with a higher rating.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Cedar Fair to 'BB-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 23, 2012.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for adjusted leverage to remain below 4.5x, on average, over the intermediate term, and for the company to maintain distribution levels at a level within free cash flow generation.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its corporate credit rating on Sandusky, Oh.-based theme park operator Cedar Fair L.P. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Cedar Fair's senior secured credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-' and maintained our recovery rating of '2'.

We also raised our issue-level rating on Cedar Fair's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and maintained our recovery rating of '6'. All ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 23, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale "The rating upgrade reflects our belief that, based on our updated performance expectations and incorporating recent guidance provided by the company about expected distribution levels, Cedar Fair will maintain adjusted leverage below 4.5x, on average, over the intermediate term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ariel Silverberg.

We consider this level to be consistent with a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, based on our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair," according to our criteria. In addition to our expectation for limited EBITDA growth over the intermediate term, we also expect Cedar Fair to maintain annual distribution at a level within free cash flow generation. While we believe adjusted leverage could temporarily spike slightly above 4.5x (particularly in the first quarter, to fund seasonal uses of cash), we expect Cedar Fair to consistently repay revolver balances by year end. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Cedar Fair reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair," and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Cedar Fair's business risk profile as "fair" reflects our belief that management will maintain cost controls and EBITDA margin in the mid-30% area over the intermediate term. The assessment also reflects Cedar Fair's good geographic diversity, operating 17 parks in nine states and Canada, and the relatively high barriers to entry in the industry.

We believe these factors are offset by the vulnerability of operations to adverse weather conditions, a risk exacerbated by the seasonal nature of the business (the majority of EBITDA is generated in the second and third quarters). The company's reliance on consumer discretionary spending and high capital expenditure requirements also weigh on our business risk assessment. Our assessment of Cedar Fair's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our belief that adjusted leverage will be maintained below 4.5x, on average, over the intermediate term, that interest coverage will be good for the rating at above 3.0x, and that adjusted funds from operations to total debt will be maintained in the mid-teens percentage area. It also reflects our expectation that distributions will remain sizable, although at a level within free cash flow generation, and will grow over time. Our ratings currently incorporate our expectation for a slight decline in attendance and flat year over year per capita spending in 2012, which we believe would translate into a low single digit percent decline in revenue. We expect only slight growth in attendance and per capital spending in 2013.

This scenario reflects our economists' current expectation for only modest growth in consumer spending in 2012 and 2013 and for unemployment to remain high (our economists forecast is for unemployment remaining in the mid-8% area at the end of 2013). We remain somewhat cautious that a weaker economic recovery could pressure attendance and per capita spending this year and our economists are currently forecasting a 30% risk of the U.S. falling into a recession. Nevertheless, we believe the company will continue to sustain cost controls and maintain EBITDA margin in the mid-30% area, which would result in EBITDA declining only modestly in 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)