Feb 9 - Most North American engineering and construction (E&C) companies maintained a healthy backlog of orders through 2011, which has helped them weather the extended construction market slump. When the final 2011 numbers are in, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks that revenue for the E&C companies we rate will have increased modestly--as we expected entering the year--and we expect revenues for most to continue climbing in 2012.

"This late-cycle sector [in which activity tends to lag behind the general economy] took a big revenue hit in 2010 but should continue to benefit from the slow economic recovery that has followed," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Dan Picciotto said in a report titled "Project Diversity And Order Backlogs Help Most Engineering And Construction Firms Continue Their Slow Recovery," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

"Most entities we rate appear poised for modest improvement, which should hold ratings relatively steady in 2012," Mr. Picciotto continued. "We expect overall construction activity to remain sluggish, but our rated universe has greater exposure to areas such as power, oil and gas, and infrastructure, which held up better through the downturn in the U.S. Still, we aren't expecting a dramatic upturn. And the E&C rebound is at risk this year. Currently, Standard & Poor's outlook for overall nonresidential construction in the U.S. is for slight growth (2%).

Also, the possible spillover effects of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe may take a toll on confidence and global growth. Nonetheless, we monitor the ability to handle operational challenges on a company-by-company basis, and our ratings incorporate some cushion for underperforming or delayed projects because those are unavoidable risks in the industry. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)