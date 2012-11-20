(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on ING Verzekeringen N.V. (INGV; A-/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by the announced amendments to the 2009 Restructuring Plan agreed with the European Commission (EC).

One important element of the agreed amendments establishes an extended time horizon for the completion of planned divestments of ING Groep N.V.'s (ING; A/Negative/A-1) insurance and investment management operations. This revision will give the group increased flexibility, which is particularly important in the context of a difficult operating environment. While the commitment for the final divestment of European insurance and investment management now stretches to 2018 at the latest, we expect ING to maintain the momentum it has built up over the past couple of months throughout 2013. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)