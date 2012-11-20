(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on ING Verzekeringen N.V. (INGV; A-/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by the
announced amendments to the 2009 Restructuring Plan agreed with the European
Commission (EC).
One important element of the agreed amendments establishes an extended time
horizon for the completion of planned divestments of ING Groep N.V.'s (ING;
A/Negative/A-1) insurance and investment management operations. This revision
will give the group increased flexibility, which is particularly important in
the context of a difficult operating environment. While the commitment for the
final divestment of European insurance and investment management now stretches
to 2018 at the latest, we expect ING to maintain the momentum it has built up
over the past couple of months throughout 2013.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)