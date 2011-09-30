(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- U.S. analog semiconductor manufacturer Intersil has modestly improved its financial risk profile through stable EBITDA generation since the acquisition of Techwell Inc. in 2010.

-- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on the company to positive from stable.

-- We are also assigning a 'BB+' issue rating to the new $325 million senior secured credit facility, with a recovery rating of '1'.

-- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if Intersil can sustain leverage below 3x over the next several quarters while generating positive discretionary cash flow. SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its rating outlook on Milpitas, Calif.-based Intersil ( ISIL.O ) Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our existing 'BB-' corporate credit ratings on the company and assigned a new 'BB+' issue-level rating to the $325 million senior secured revolving credit facility. "The revision of the outlook to positive reflects Intersil's modestly improved credit profile since the acquisition of Techwell in 2010," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Chang, "as well as our expectation that the company will sustain its prudent financial risk profile through an industry cycle." Intersil's revenues and profitability are likely to decline in the near term due to macro headwinds but we expect the company to generate positive cash flow through the cycle, and that liquidity will not be compromised by shareholder returns. Intersil's midtier competitive position and weak revenue growth relative to peers are partial offsets.

