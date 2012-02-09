(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have heightened confidence that U.S. power generator Selkirk Cogen will likely continue its strong operational and financial performance between now and when the debt matures in June 2012. The project has strong liquidity. The debt-service reserve fund ($30.7 million cash funded as of Sept. 30, 2011) is about the same size as the final debt service payment. The project is also required to make sinking fund provisions for future principal and interest payments. Moreover, the project has also accumulated cash in trapped funds (about $2.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2011).

-- We are raising the rating on Selkirk Cogen's first mortgage bonds to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'.

Feb 9 Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today it raised its rating on Selkirk Cogen Funding Corp.'s (Selkirk) $227 million first mortgage bonds ($29.4 million outstanding) due in 2012 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Selkirk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Selkirk Cogen Partners L.P. (not rated), which operates a 345 megawatt cogeneration project near Albany, N.Y., consisting of two gas-fired generating units.

Project owners include United States Power Fund II L.P., United States Power Fund III L.P., and EIF United States Power Fund IV L.P. (each of which is a private equity fund that Energy Investors Funds manages); The McNair Group (formerly Cogen Technologies Ltd.); Osaka Gas Energy America Corp. through OGPA Selkirk LLC; and Atlantic Power Corp. through Teton Selkirk LLC. Unit 1 began operations in April 1992 and sells energy and capacity into the New York Independent System Operator marketplace. Unit 2 began operations in September 1994 and operates under a 265 MW power-purchase agreement (PPA) with Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc. (Con Ed; A-/Stable/A-2) that expires Sept. 1, 2014. Selkirk also sells up to 400,000 pounds per hour of steam for use at a SABIC Innovative Plastics factory under a 20-year agreement expiring in 2014.

"The stable outlook reflects our heightened confidence of likely continued strong operational and financial performance between now and June 26, 2012, when the debt matures, together with the project's strong liquidity and cash flow support from the Con Ed PPA," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Trevor D'Olier-Lees. Considered less likely, any operational issues leading to a significant deterioration in financial performance or a substantially weakening of the ConEd's credit could lead us to lower the rating.

The exposure to merchant risk in the electric and gas resale market and operational risk limits the potential for a rating upgrade in the short term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)