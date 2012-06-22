June 22 - Fitch believes that capital expenditures by public power entities
are likely to remain low until the U.S. economy improves and the many pending
environmental regulations become clearer. According to our most recent "U.S.
Public Power Peer Study" dated June 18 and available on Fitch's Web site at
www.fitchratings.com, the ratio of capital expenditures to depreciation has
continued to decline and cash on hand has risen for the majority of public power
entities. We believe this is attributable, in large part, to the deferral of
capital projects.
This trend is particularly easy to see in the data we collected on wholesale
systems with an 'A' rating. These utilities sell to other systems or other
members and are typically organized as joint action agencies (JAAs). In 2011,
the median ratio of capital expenditures to depreciation and amortization for
these issues fell to 1.4x from 2.4x the year before. This is close to the lowest
level we have surveyed. At the same time, they also have more days of cash on
hand (86 at the median) than at any year since 2006.
Retail electricity providers we rate at 'AA' and 'A' reported similar levels in
2011. We define retail electric systems as those that sell directly to end-user
customers. Retail systems may be fully integrated utilities or distribution-only
systems. Median ratios of capital expenditures to depreciation and amortization
were also below 1.5x for both rating categories. This is generally lower than
the levels observed in the past. They also had days cash on hand ranging from
127 days ('A' category) to 150 days ('AA' category), the highest levels since
2006.
In our view, wholesale systems have reduced their capital expenditures in
response to a reduction in demand and low wholesale market prices, which have
driven some wholesale systems to buy power supply rather than build the means to
generate it. We also believe that the prevailing uncertainty related to new
environmental regulations is causing wholesale systems to postpone decisions of
whether to build new plants or to invest in existing resources. We believe that
retail providers have also deferred some maintenance expenditures in response to
weakness in the economy and pressure to reduce rate increases.
We expect the environmental regulations to take approximately three years to be
clarified, further delaying many investment decisions. If the economy has
recovered by then, we would expect a quick increase in capital expenditures
across many public power entities in order to comply with final rules and to
meet rejuvenated demand.
