OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. (DMI) as a residential mortgage loan primary servicer. -- DMI has begun to use BackInTheBlack (BITB) loss mitigation platform, which provides a more efficient way to offer, coordinate, and control, loss mitigation alternatives between their borrowers and servicing clients. -- DMI has significantly improved turnover numbers throughout the organization. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on DMI as a residential mortgage loan primary servicer. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for management and organization and loan/asset administration. The financial position is Sufficient. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Focus on customer service and proactive default management through both traditional methods and innovative programs in an effort to provide maximum return for their subservicing clients and a positive experience for borrowers. -- Highly experienced management with industry leadership experience Weakness: -- The BITB new loss mitigation platform has just recently been deployed and currently has limited performance history KEY CHANGES SINCE OUR LAST REVIEW: -- DMI has begun to use BackInTheBlack (BITB) mitigation platform, which provides a more efficient way to offer, coordinate, and control, loss mitigation alternatives between their borrowers and servicing clients. -- DMI enhanced its management by creating a compliance manager and hiring an experienced training manager. -- The company began providing a single point of contact (SPOC) for its clients to comply with GSE requirements. The overall servicer ranking reflects our opinion of the company's knowledgeable and experienced management team, an effective systems environment, efficient internal controls, and proficient default management strategy. DMI is a third-party mortgage servicer, and we believe remains focused on the importance of providing its clients and their borrowers with premier service. The company is one of the leading subservicers in the U.S., with more than 100 subservicing relationships. The ranking reflects the company's seasoned management team, solid level of automation, and stable internal controls. Metrics provided by Dovenmuehle through Standard & Poor's SEAM questionnaire indicate that the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage industry participants. Dovenmuehle has multiple audit channels in place to strengthen internal controls as they were no major audit findings. DMI is monitoring emerging servicing standards to assure compliance to meet legal standards. DMI has implemented SPOC on a limited basis for their clients as needed including for GSE loans. The company has significantly improved its turnover numbers, which were a concern during our previous review. In the first six months of 2012, there was no turnover of management and approximately 10% staff. In our opinion, DMI effectively seeks to provide a balance between optimizing subservicing client interests and keeping borrowers in their homes. Data we collected from the company through Standard & Poor's proprietary SEAM questionnaire reflects that DMI's reported servicing metrics are comparable with those of its industry peers. Outlook The outlook is stable. DMI continues to grow its portfolio and management maintains its commitment to growth primarily through targeted subservicing markets, which include credit unions and community banks by capitalizing on the company's experienced loan administration management, capable servicing systems, and efficient internal controls RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List