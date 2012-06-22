BRIEF-S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
June 22 U.S. securitized credit card charge-offs: * Moodys: US credit card charge-offs resume decline in may
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
* William E. Oberndorf reports 16.2 percent stake in Appfolio Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production