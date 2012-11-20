Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue-level
ratings on Springs Window Fashions LLC's $356.5 million first-lien debt one
notch to 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. At the
same time we revised the recovery ratings on this debt to '2', indicating our
expectations for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default, from '3', reflecting the company's reduced debt levels from required
amortization and an excess cash flow sweep.
The 'B' corporate credit rating on Springs Window remains unchanged, as do the
'CCC+' issue-level ratings on the company's $125 million second-lien term
loan. The recovery rating on the second-lien term debt remains '6', indicating
our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The ratings on Springs Window reflect our view of the company's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. We
assess the company's financial policy as very aggressive, supported by a
debt-financed dividend and highly leveraged capital structure. We estimate
adjusted leverage remains high at about 5.1x at Sept. 30, 2012, compared with
the low-3x area prior the dividend in May 2011. Springs Window's narrow
business focus in the cyclical window coverings industry, customer
concentration, and participation in an intensely competitive industry continue
to contribute to the company's vulnerable business risk profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings on Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
RATING LIST
Springs Window Fashions LLC
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Issue rating raised; Recovery rating revised
To From
Springs Window Fashions LLC
Senior secured
$300 mil. term loan due 2017 B+ B
Recovery rating 2 3
$56.5 mil. revolver due 2016 B+ B
Recovery rating 2 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.