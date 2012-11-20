Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned today its 'BB' senior
unsecured debt rating to Grupo KUO S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KUO;
BB/Stable/--) proposed $250 million notes due 2022. At the same time, we
assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the notes, indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. The notes will be
denominated in dollars and are expected to be issued in December 2012. The notes
will benefit from unconditional guarantee from KUO's main operating subsidiaries
and will rank pari passu in right of payment to all existing senior debt. The
company will use proceeds to refinance existing senior unsecured notes due 2017
for the same amount, improving the average debt life to about seven years from
about five.
Our 'BB' corporate rating on KUO reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as significant.
In our view, the ratings are constrained by the single-digit operating
margins, the cyclicality in some of its core businesses, particularly
chemicals and automotive, foreign-exchange fluctuations, and its exposure to
the volatility of its raw materials prices. Those factors are offset by the
company's strong market shares in its businesses, improved product and
geographic diversification through acquisitions and a comfortable debt
maturity schedule.
RATINGS LIST
Grupo KUO S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Grupo KUO S.A.B. de C.V.
$250 million notes due 2022 BB
Recovery rating 3
