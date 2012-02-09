(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings says that the proposed amendment to Smurfit Kappa Group's (SKG) senior debt would be positive for the group, due to higher financial flexibility and improved maturity profile, but will have no impact on its ratings. SKG has proposed an amend and extend agreement to its bank lenders, under which the two revolving credit facilities (EUR152m expiring in 2012 and EUR373m expiring in 2013) will be both rolled into a new EUR525m facility maturing in June 2016 and 20% of the term-loan B and C senior credit facilities (EUR815m maturing in December 2013 and EUR813m maturing in December 2014) will be prepaid and the remaining 80% (EUR652m and EUR649m) extended to June 2016 and March 2017, respectively. However, the senior credit facilities will be repayable in December 2014 if the EUR370m 2015 subordinated bonds are not repaid before November 2014. SKG has also proposed an amendment to consent to the prepayment of the 2015 subordinated bond using cash or raising new secured indebtedness, provided that net debt/EBITDA is lower than 3.5x. Fitch notes that in FY2011, SKG's credit metrics continued improving, thanks to debt reduction and EBITDA improvement. The net debt/EBITDA ratio at December 2011 improved to 2.7x from 3.4x at December 2010, putting the financial profile firmly in the 'BB' category. Cash generation was strong: free cash flow was EUR391m, better than anticipated by Fitch, mainly thanks to a more favourable trend for working capital. Fitch considers that the proposed agreement would increase the financial flexibility of SKG and would significantly improve its debt average maturity. Notwithstanding the early repayment of part of the term facilities, liquidity would remain solid, supported by available cash in excess of EUR500m and by EUR525m of undrawn committed facilities. This would compare with debt maturities of EUR94m in 2012 and no significant maturities in 2013. Fitch notes that the proposed springing maturity of the senior credit facility to 2014 could create a refinancing risk if the EUR370m subordinated bond is not repaid before November 2014. However, Fitch believes the early repayment of the subordinated bond will be manageable, in view of the solid liquidity and expected cash flows for the coming years. The agency believes that deleveraging remains SKG's priority in the short term. However, Fitch notes that consolidation is underway in the sector, as demonstrated by the recently announced acquisition of SCA's packaging division by DS Smith Plc. The agency considers the industry consolidation as a positive factor as it could result in lower pressure on prices in the long term. However, the process could increase SKG's appetite for acquisition, which could put pressure on leverage. Smurfit Kappa Group's ratings are as follows: Smurfit Kappa Group plc's (SKG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BB'; Outlook Stable. Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions' senior secured facilities: 'BB+' Smurfit Kappa Funding's senior subordinated notes due 2015: 'BB-' Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding's debenture notes due 2025: 'BB+' Contact: Lorenzo Re Director +39 02879087 213 Fitch Italia SpA V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Myriam Affri Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1195 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com (New York Ratings Team)