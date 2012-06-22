Mexico's Grupo Televisa reports 66 pct drop in profit in 2016
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to BGC Partner's Inc.'s (BGC) senior unsecured retail notes. The notes have a coupon of 8.125% and will mature in June 15, 2042. The notes are expected to be redeemable, in whole or in part, at any time on or after June, 2017. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay short-term borrowings under BGC's unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, Fitch does not envision there being a material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the issuance. Fitch currently rates BGC as follows: BGC Partners Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Criteria for Securities Firms' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria (New York Ratings Team)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Prudential Financial Inc, the target of probes and lawsuits related to whether Wells Fargo & Co retail bankers improperly sold its insurance, may press the bank to cover costs it has run up because of the flap, according to a filing.