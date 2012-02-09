(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Brazil's sovereign credit profile is more stable but less dynamic than most of its sovereign peers' in the low-investment-grade rating category, according to a new report titled "How Does The Sovereign Credit Rating On Brazil Compare With Those On Other Emerging Markets?" published Feb. 7, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The report offers a comparison of the country's credit profile with its so-called "BRIC" (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) counterparts Russia, India, and China, as well as with other regional and global peers such as Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, and South Africa. Brazil's profile is compared and contrasted according to the five factors outlined in our sovereign rating criteria: economic risks, external risks, fiscal risks, monetary flexibility, and political environment. "Brazil's stable and mature political institutions constitute a material credit strength within its peer group," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo. "A solid political commitment to prudent macroeconomic policies, strong external accounts, a diverse economic structure, and lower dependence on external demand to support economic growth provide additional flexibility to withstand the increasing risks of a challenging global economic environment without risking the investment-grade rating." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Sebastian Briozzo, Buenos Aires (54) 11 4891 2120;

sebastian_briozzo@standardandpoors.com

joydeep_mukherji@standardandpoors.com