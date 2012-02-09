(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 9 - Brazil's sovereign credit profile is more stable but less
dynamic than most of its sovereign peers' in the low-investment-grade rating
category, according to a new report titled "How Does The Sovereign Credit Rating
On Brazil Compare With Those On Other Emerging Markets?" published Feb. 7, 2012,
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The report offers a comparison of the
country's credit profile with its so-called "BRIC" (Brazil, Russia, India, and
China) counterparts Russia, India, and China, as well as with other regional and
global peers such as Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, and South Africa.
Brazil's profile is compared and contrasted according to the five factors
outlined in our sovereign rating criteria: economic risks, external risks,
fiscal risks, monetary flexibility, and political environment.
"Brazil's stable and mature political institutions constitute a material
credit strength within its peer group," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Sebastian Briozzo. "A solid political commitment to prudent macroeconomic
policies, strong external accounts, a diverse economic structure, and lower
dependence on external demand to support economic growth provide additional
flexibility to withstand the increasing risks of a challenging global economic
environment without risking the investment-grade rating."
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.
Primary Credit Analyst: Sebastian Briozzo, Buenos Aires (54) 11 4891 2120;
sebastian_briozzo@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Joydeep Mukherji, New York (1) 212-438-7351;
joydeep_mukherji@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)