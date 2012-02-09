(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our global scale and Mexican national scale ratings on one construction loan securitization originated and serviced by Su Casita. We also withdrew the SPUR rating on the transaction.

-- The affirmed ratings reflect our opinion that the transaction has sufficient credit enhancement levels to support the current ratings despite the high level of nonperforming loans within the collateral pool.

-- The affirmed ratings also reflect recent changes made to the deal, such as an increase on the spread of the notes, ticker change, among others.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B (sf)' global scale and 'mxBB+ (sf)' Mexican national scale ratings on one construction loan securitization (ticker HSCCICB 06; formerly HSCCB 06) originated and serviced by Hipotecaria Su Casita S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Su Casita). At the same time, we withdrew the underlying rating (SPUR) on HSCCICB 06 because the deal no longer has bond insurance. The affirmations reflect our belief that the transaction has sufficient credit enhancement levels to support the current ratings under observed and projected performance scenarios. Specifically, despite having high default ratios, the transaction has been able to continue making interest and even principal payments, which has generated additional cash flow into the trust. However, if performance within the underlying portfolio weakens to exceed our projections, we will review the transactions again. In addition, the rating affirmations acknowledge changes made to the transaction on Feb. 3, 2012, as agreed upon by the certificateholders on the deal:

-- The Bank of New York Mellon S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, Division Fiduciaria was substituted as trustee and issuer of the certificates with CI Banco S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Division Fiduciaria.

-- All references to Ambac Assurance Corp. (Ambac) were removed.

-- The spread of the notes was increased to 0.85% from 0.15%.

-- All references to Ambac Assurance Corp. (Ambac) were removed.

-- The spread of the notes was increased to 0.85% from 0.15%.

-- The ticker on the senior notes was changed to HSCCICB 06 from HSCCB 06 and the ticker on the subordinate notes was changed to HSCCICB 06-2 from HSCCB 06-2. Originally, Ambac (not rated) provided a full financial guarantee to series HSCCICB 06. Bondholders agreed to cancel this bond insurance contract on Jan. 24, 2011, and the rating on the tranche currently reflects the transaction's own credit strength and structural features. Because the SPUR on the tranche is no longer relevant in the absence of bond insurance, we withdrew it. The rating of 'mxD (sf)' on the subordinated series HSCCICB 06-2 remains unchanged. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Construction Loan Securitizations In Mexico, published Oct 7, 2009.

-- Three Hipotecaria Su Casita Construction Loan Securitization Ratings Lowered, published Dec. 30, 2010. RATINGS AFFIRMED Hipotecaria Su Casita-Bursatilizaciones de Creditos Puente II Series Rating Outs. Amount

(MXN mil.) HSCCICB 06* B (sf) 627.25 HSCCICB 06* mxBB+ (sf) 250.00 *Formerly HSCCB 06. RATING WITHDRAWN Hipotecaria Su Casita-Bursatilizaciones de Creditos Puente II Series Series Rating

