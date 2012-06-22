June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed New York Life Insurance Company's (New York Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AAA' along with all other ratings on New York Life and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see complete list below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating rationale is based on New York Life's very strong capital, consistent operating earnings driven by its large book of traditional life insurance reserves and its leading position in the U.S. life insurance and annuity markets. Rating strengths include the company's effective execution of its strategy to distribute products primarily through a career distribution channel targeting middle-market customers and its diversified and liquid investment portfolio. Key rating concerns include the New York Life's above-average exposure to risky assets (below investment grade bonds, common stocks, schedule BA-other invested assets and troubled real estate), challenges due to competitive pressures in the company's core life and annuity markets, and uncertainty tied to difficult macroeconomic conditions and evolving regulatory environment. New York Life reported moderate increases in statutory capital and GAAP operating earnings in 2011. Total adjusted capital increased 6.0% in 2011 to $17.8 billion. The company's profitability as measured by GAAP pretax operating return on assets at 0.45% for 2011 is considered moderate for the rating but acceptable considering the company's product profile and operating strategy. Statutory net income declined moderately, affected by lower interest rates and higher operating expenses associated with strong year over year total sales. Fitch views favorably New York Life's product profile that is weighted toward product offerings with more predictable cashflows such as individual participating whole life insurance, income annuities and variable annuities without aggressive living benefit guarantees. The company's career agency channel is a key driver of individual life insurance and income annuity sales. Comparisons in 2011 versus the prior year exhibited strong growth in both protection and wealth management related products. Annual individual life sales were up 5% driven by strong sales of individual whole life. Income annuity sales were very strong, increasing 29% as sold through both agency and third party channels. Mutual fund sales increased 75% to over $12.2 billion. New York Life Investments sales increased 50% to over $15.5 billion. Fitch views New York Life's financial leverage as low and debt service capacity as very strong. Financial leverage declined modestly in 2011 as total surplus notes as a percent of total adjusted capital remained low at 11.2% at Dec 31, 2011. GAAP based EBIT fixed charge coverage also declined to 11.7x in 2011 from 18.8x 2010 but is considered solid. Fitch's expectation is for fixed coverage to exceed 11x for 2012. Fitch's primary investment concerns are related to the company's above-average exposure to residential and commercial real estate related investments such as non-agency RMBS, CMBS and commercial mortgage loans, especially under a scenario of prolonged economic weakness. New York Life's risky assets (below investment grade bonds, common stocks, schedule BA-other invested assets and troubled real estate) as a percentage of total adjusted capital remain above industry averages, but results over the economic crisis were manageable in respect to the company's capital and diversified investment portfolio. The company's reported total gross statutory impairments on bonds, mortgages, stocks and other invested assets were essentially unchanged in 2011 versus 2010 at $440 million in New York Life's $175 billion general account cash and invested asset portfolio at year end 2011 and were within general product pricing assumptions. Fitch believes that New York Life is not immune from potential economic headwinds but that its exposure is manageable with modest impact on earnings and capital over near term due to conservative product profile and modest exposure to troubled European issuers. However, a double dip in the economy could increase investment-related impairments in New York Life's investment portfolio, especially in mortgages and structured securities. Lower interest rate levels over the intermediate term would decrease product margins, as well as pressure defined benefit costs. The ratings on New York Life Global Funding's funding agreement-backed note programs and related issues recognize that the trust obligations are secured by funding agreements issued by New York Life with cash flow structures that enable the trustees to pay the principal and interest on the notes. Thus, the note programs are dependent upon New York Life's credit quality and are assigned a rating equal to the company's IFS rating. In the event of a downgrade of the ratings for the United States of America, certain highly rated insurers such as New York Life may be rated above the Country Ceiling or Sovereign rating respectively. Fitch's opinion is that these companies are structurally shielded from foreign exchange transfer and convertibility risks and their financial condition is sufficient to withstand a sovereign crisis. The Stable Outlook is driven by New York Life's very strong capital base and Fitch's expectations of continued sustainable solid operating performance for 2012, supported by conservative product and distribution profiles. Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and capital driven by an extended low interest rate scenario and future investment losses is manageable in the context of the company's capital position and liability profile. New York Life is one of the largest life insurance organizations in the United States with over $338 billion in assets under management, approximately $ $228 billion in total statutory assets and $17.8 billion in total adjusted capital at year end 2011. New York Life's IFS ratings are currently at Fitch's highest level. Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A greater than one notch downgrade of the sovereign rating of the United States would cause a reevaluation of New York Life's ratings; --A material weakening of operating company risk based capital to below 425% through either declining asset quality or aggressive growth; --The company encountering a significant level of near-term earnings volatility that is outside the historical average; --Future increases in financial leverage to over 15% on a sustained basis, or a reduction in GAAP based, EBIT fixed-charge coverage below 6x; --A major acquisition that leads in a direction away from New York Life's core expertise; --A decrease in the financial flexibility associated with the company's participating whole life business. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: New York Life Insurance Company --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+'; --IFS at 'AAA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --$1,000,000,000 5.875% surplus note due May 15, 2033 at 'AA'; --$1,000,000, 000 6.75% surplus note due Nov. 15, 2039 at 'AA'. New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation --IFS at 'AAA'. NYL Capital Corporation --Commercial paper at 'F1+'. New York Life Funding --Program rating at 'AAA'. New York Life Global Funding --Program rating at 'AAA'.