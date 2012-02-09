(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings says European securitisations have proven to be remarkably resilient despite rating pressure from deteriorating bank credit quality and a decrease in eligible counterparties. "It is unfortunate that the intense focus on sovereign and counterparty issues sometimes masks the resilient performance of European structured finance transactions, particularly those backed by residential mortgages and consumer loans which represent the majority," says European Head of Structured Finance Marjan van der Weijden in Fitch's latest Structured Finance Snapshot. While the impact of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis is increasingly being felt in structured finance, the majority of Fitch's European ratings portfolio, concentrated in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany is stable. The peripheral European countries however face considerably bleaker prospects, especially if confidence continues to drain from market players faced by a lack of resolution to the crisis. Deteriorating bank credit continues to overshadow the market having driven negative ratings actions in European structured finance in 2011. The pool of banks eligible for counterparty roles in securitisation has plunged in Europe with a 30% reduction in the UK and only a handful in Spain and Italy at present, in stark contrast to 30 in those two countries in the summer of 2007. Fitch takes the view that while the situation in Europe has changed with the loss of a portion of 'AAAsf' ratings, the market, rather than mourning the loss of old certainties, will reap the benefits of a flight to underlying fundamentals of securitisation - the stable cash generating ability of assets, particularly residential mortgages and consumer loans. Ultimately, with bank credit under pressure, Fitch believes that investors are increasingly seeking security and that it would seem premature under these circumstances to discount securitisation as an alternative funding source on account of its association with failures in what was a small percentage of the market. Instead, the robust performance of the current stock of European structured finance transactions, deploying structural credit protection to weather profound macroeconomic stresses, is heartening and Fitch believes that market participants, including regulators, are becoming aware of its encouraging potential to become part of the solution to the crisis rather than go down in history as its primary cause. This report covers the EMEA region, with a separate report covering US structured finance, and is available here Contact: Marjan van der Weijden Managing Director +44 20 3530 1365 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Philip Walsh Managing Director +44 20 3530 1029 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com (New York Ratings Team)