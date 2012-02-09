(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings says European securitisations have proven to be
remarkably resilient despite rating pressure from deteriorating bank credit
quality and a decrease in eligible counterparties.
"It is unfortunate that the intense focus on sovereign and counterparty issues
sometimes masks the resilient performance of European structured finance
transactions, particularly those backed by residential mortgages and consumer
loans which represent the majority," says European Head of Structured Finance
Marjan van der Weijden in Fitch's latest Structured Finance Snapshot.
While the impact of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis is increasingly being
felt in structured finance, the majority of Fitch's European ratings portfolio,
concentrated in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany is stable. The peripheral
European countries however face considerably bleaker prospects, especially if
confidence continues to drain from market players faced by a lack of resolution
to the crisis.
Deteriorating bank credit continues to overshadow the market having driven
negative ratings actions in European structured finance in 2011. The pool of
banks eligible for counterparty roles in securitisation has plunged in Europe
with a 30% reduction in the UK and only a handful in Spain and Italy at present,
in stark contrast to 30 in those two countries in the summer of 2007.
Fitch takes the view that while the situation in Europe has changed with the
loss of a portion of 'AAAsf' ratings, the market, rather than mourning the loss
of old certainties, will reap the benefits of a flight to underlying
fundamentals of securitisation - the stable cash generating ability of assets,
particularly residential mortgages and consumer loans.
Ultimately, with bank credit under pressure, Fitch believes that investors are
increasingly seeking security and that it would seem premature under these
circumstances to discount securitisation as an alternative funding source on
account of its association with failures in what was a small percentage of the
market.
Instead, the robust performance of the current stock of European structured
finance transactions, deploying structural credit protection to weather profound
macroeconomic stresses, is heartening and Fitch believes that market
participants, including regulators, are becoming aware of its encouraging
potential to become part of the solution to the crisis rather than go down in
history as its primary cause.
This report covers the EMEA region, with a separate report covering US
structured finance, and is available here
