June 22 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 224 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 3 bps to 692 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened by 2 bps each to 153 bps and 194 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' widened by 3 bps to 272 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 3 bps to 490 bps, and 'B' and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps each to 729 bps and 1,113 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and utilities widened by 2 bps each to 315 bps, 342 bps, and 228 bps, respectively. Industrials widened by 1 bp to 320 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 1 bp to 348 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 676 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 737 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)