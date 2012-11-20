Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (YKB) upcoming issue of subordinated notes an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Fitch has used YKB's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Negative as the anchor rating for rating the notes, reflecting the agency's view that support from UniCredit S.p.A. ('A-'/Negative) will likely be available to help the bank service subordinated, as well as senior, obligations. The one-notch difference between YKB's Long-term IDR and the notes' rating reflects greater potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default) for subordinated as opposed to senior debt. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Any change in YKB's Long-term foreign currency IDR will very likely result in a change of the subordinated debt rating. YKB's Long-term IDRs are driven by potential support from Unicredit, and the Negative Outlook on the IDRs reflects that on Unicredit. YKB's Long-term IDRs, and therefore the subordinated notes, could be downgraded if UniCredit's Long-term IDR was downgraded. However, YKB's Long-term IDRs and the rating of the subordinated notes could stabilise at their current levels if YKB's Viability Rating ('bbb-') was upgraded. Fitch intends to review YKB's Viability Rating in the next few weeks, following its recent upgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings. Yapi Kredi is currently rated as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3' Viability Rating: 'bbb-' Support Rating: '2' National Long-term rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Negative Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.