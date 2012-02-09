(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - OVERVIEW

-- Rating actions on banks and eurozone sovereigns were the major rating factor affecting European structured finance ratings in Q4 2011.

-- Downgrades outpaced upgrades again, and CreditWatch placements increased.

-- Our eurozone sovereign downgrades of Jan. 13, 2012, and the knock-on effects on bank ratings, are likely to have a negative effect on structured finance ratings in the following quarters.

Feb 9 - Rating actions on banks and European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereigns were the major rating factor affecting European structured finance ratings in the fourth quarter of 2011. According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest Ratings Roundup report for the sector, some of those sovereign rating actions directly affected structured finance ratings due to country risk considerations. In addition, rating actions on banks due to sovereign pressures and the implementation of our updated bank rating criteria triggered some structured finance rating movements following the application of our counterparty criteria. CreditWatch placements also increased due to the rollout of our updated criteria for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS; see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). As a result, the coming months may see further downward rating migration in European structured finance transactions as we resolve these CreditWatch placements. Our report also discusses the following findings for Q4 2011:

-- Downgrades outpaced upgrades, but significantly less than in previous quarters.

-- The gloomy economic outlook has potentially negative consequences for collateral performance in European structured finance, and also for primary issuance volumes.

-- We placed 1,748 tranches on CreditWatch, largely related to our U.K. RMBS criteria update and our sovereign and bank rating actions. With only 36 of those contemplating positive future rating action, further downgrades could follow in the coming quarters. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank And Sovereign Downgrades Trigger CreditWatch Actions For European Structured Finance In Fourth-Quarter 2011, Feb. 9, 2012 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow (7) 495-783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Sabine Daehn, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-303;

sabine_daehn@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Andrew South, London (44) 20-7176-3712;

andrew_south@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe;

StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)