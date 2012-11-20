WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Jurupa Unified School District, CA. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Jurupa Unified School District, California
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT