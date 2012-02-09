(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned The Walt Disney Co.'s proposed issuance of five-year and 10-year debt its issue-level rating of 'A'. The company plans to use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper outstanding. We estimate the impact of this issuance on Disney's leverage metrics would be only about 0.1x, assuming the entire amount of debt is incremental. Given that the company's fully adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011, Disney's leverage would remain below our threshold of 2.0x for our 'A' corporate credit rating on the company. In addition, we expect that Disney will continue to achieve good operating performance so that leverage will decline over the coming quarters through EBITDA growth. Our long-term corporate credit rating on Disney is 'A' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile (based on our criteria), characterized by its premier creative franchises and extensive media distribution, and its "modest" financial risk, which is supported by a conservative capital structure and good discretionary cash flow. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Disney's broad business portfolio will generate relatively stable long-term results and that low leverage within our 2.0x threshold will help insulate the company from cyclical and structural risks. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on The Walt Disney Co. published Aug. 16, 2011.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST The Walt Disney Co. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 New Rating The Walt Disney Co. Five- & 10-Year Sr Unsecd A

