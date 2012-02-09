(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. electricity generator Elwood Energy LLC's power purchase agreements will gradually expire in 2012-2017.

-- We are affirming the 'BB-' rating on the senior secured bonds and revising the recovery rating to '1' from '3'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our forecast of low debt service coverage in 2013 and exposure to merchant energy markets.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating on Elwood Energy LLC's $402 million ($254 million outstanding) 8.159% amortizing senior secured bonds due 2026.

At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the bonds to '1' from '3', indicating expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in a default scenario.

The outlook remains negative, reflecting our forecast of low debt service coverage in 2013 and, to a lesser extent, exposure to merchant energy markets in subsequent years. Elwood Energy owns a 1,409 MW natural gas simple-cycle peaking power plant near Chicago.

Five of the plant's nine units are contracted through December 2012, when its power sale agreement (PSA) with Exelon Generation Co. LLC (BBB/Stable/A-2) expires; two units are contracted through August 2016, when a PSA with Constellation Energy Group Inc. (CEG; BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) expires; and two units are contracted through August 2017, when a second PSA with Constellation expires. Subsidiaries of Dominion Resources Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) own 50% of Elwood, and J-Power USA Generation L.P. (not rated) owns the other 50%. Elwood Energy's senior secured bonds due 2026 are rated 'BB-' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Our default scenario results from merchant exposure after 2017.

Low energy and capacity market prices reduce the project's operating margins, and high capital expenditures result in a depletion of cash reserves in 2021, five years before final debt maturity. About $81 million of debt would remain outstanding at default, to which we add six months of prepetition interest and repayment of letters of credit, totaling about $129 million of debt. This translates into about $92 per kilowatt of capacity, lower than many comparable valuation multiples in asset sale transactions for power plants operating in the PJM Interconnection.

After subtracting 3% for administrative expenses, we estimate net enterprise value of about $200 million, resulting in very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders. The negative outlook reflects the project's likely low debt service coverage in 2013 and, to a lesser extent, the project's exposure to merchant risk after 2013. We expect that the project will have sufficient liquidity to pay debt service in 2013 when we forecast annual debt service coverage to be near 1x due to the combined effect of the expiration of the Exelon PPA in Dec. 2012 and low PJM capacity market prices in 2013. We expect debt service coverage to increase to nearly 2x in 2014 because annual debt service will be lower and PJM Interconnection capacity market prices will be higher. We expect coverage of roughly 1.20x-1.40x in 2015-2020 and in 2023, due in part to lower debt service in those years and in part to our forecast of merchant energy and capacity prices.

The project may experience low debt service coverage in 2021-2022 due to an increase in annual debt service in those two years, but we expect it to have sufficient liquidity to cover any shortfalls. Debt service coverage during the last three years of debt service (2024-2026) will likely be solid because debt service will be low in those years. We could lower the rating if future PJM capacity auctions seem likely to return to consistently low levels, increasing the project's reliance on merchant revenue. The next PJM Interconnection capacity auction is planned for May 2012 and will be for the delivery year June 1, 2015 through May 31, 2016. Because of Elwood Energy's midterm dependence on the two PSA off-takers, we could lower the rating if we cut either off-taker's rating below Elwood's. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)