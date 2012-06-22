June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the California
Independent System Operator (CAISO) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--2008 senior bonds at 'A+';
--2009 senior bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $256 million of debt is affected by
today's rating action.
Key rating drivers include:
--CAISO's ability to adjust rates quarterly without regulator or board approval;
--The integral role played by the CAISO in achieving state and federal energy
policy goals with regard to reliability, competition, renewable energy and
environmental issues;
--The company's first priority lien on market collections.
--Constructive federal regulatory oversight;
--The solid credit profile of California's three largest investor-owned
utilities (IOUs);
--Geographic and membership concentration, the voluntary nature of CAISO
participation and moderately high operating costs.
CAISO's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the stable revenues and cash flows
derived from its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated tariff
structure, strong grid management charge (GMC) coverage ratios, and the integral
role played by the company in achieving state and federal energy policy goals
with regard to reliability, competition, renewable energy and environmental
issues.
Fitch's confidence in CAISO's ability to consistently and fully recover its
costs is a function of its ability to adjust rates quarterly without approval of
its primary regulator, the FERC. The ratings also consider CAISO's first
priority lien on market collections, a constructive regulatory environment at
the FERC and the solid above investment grade credit profile of California's
three largest IOUs.
The successful implementation of the new energy market (also known as the market
redesign and technology upgrade ) in April 2009 has significantly enhanced
market volumes and collections, supporting CAISO's creditworthiness and the
Stable Outlook.
Rating concerns primarily relate to CAISO's membership and geographic
concentration, moderately high operating costs, as well as the voluntary nature
of CAISO participation. Fitch notes that CAISO's 2009 series A bonds are rated
one notch higher than the IDR and the 2008 series bonds due to the additional
collateral pledge of CAISO's new headquarters in Folsom, CA which was completed
in 2011 and pledged to the 2009 series A bonds.
The three largest IOUs in California: Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E, IDR 'BBB+',
Outlook Stable), Southern California Edison (SoCalEd, IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable),
and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E, IDR 'A', Outlook Stable) represent
approximately 65% of its grid management charge (GMC). The GMC is collected by
CAISO on a weekly basis to pay operating expenses, including capital
expenditures and debt service.
Importantly, CAISO's tariff provides a first priority lien on collections for
market participants if there is a shortfall in GMC collections. With the
implementation of the MRTU in 2009, there is now a greater breadth of market
revenues to backstop GMC payments in the event of the default of large
participants.
In 2011, CAISO recorded approximately $2.4 billion of market collections,
compared with $2.1 billion in 2010, $1.6 billion in 2009 and $1 billion in 2008.
The ratio of total market collections-to-GMC approximated 12.5 times (x) in 2011
as compared to 10.5 x, 8.1x and 5.2x, in 2010, 2009, and 2008 respectively.
Going forward, Fitch expects total market collections and the ratio of total
market-collections-to-GMC coverage ratios to continue to be robust.
CAISO budgets into its annual GMC revenue requirement 1.25x debt service
coverage and 15% operating expense reserves. The operating reserve account is
fully funded at all times. Any over-collections above the 15% reserve are used
to offset future year GMC revenue requirements. Additionally, CAISO is
authorized to adjust rates quarterly if there is a 2% deviation or $1 million
difference in current versus budgeted costs without FERC or board approval.
Fitch deems CAISO's liquidity position to be adequate, despite the absence of
credit lines. The company relies largely on cash balances for working capital
needs and has substantial investments, some of which could be readily liquidated
in a funding emergency.
In November 2009, CAISO reduced the time between settlement trade dates and
market clearing from approximately 90 days to less than 30 days. In October
2011, CAISO further reduced the time between settlement trade dates and market
clearing to 12-19 days because of weekly invoicing. The shorter time period
between trade date and the market clearing allows cash to be settled sooner
thereby improving cash flow for timely recovery of GMC charges. Payment
acceleration also reduces the risk to market participants in the event of a
default or bankruptcy within the market.
Finally, CAISO will play a key role in California's ambitious renewable energy
policies. The State of California currently has a 33% renewable portfolio
standard (RPS) by 2020, which will require new transmission investments in the
next decade.
