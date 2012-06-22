June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --2008 senior bonds at 'A+'; --2009 senior bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $256 million of debt is affected by today's rating action. Key rating drivers include: --CAISO's ability to adjust rates quarterly without regulator or board approval; --The integral role played by the CAISO in achieving state and federal energy policy goals with regard to reliability, competition, renewable energy and environmental issues; --The company's first priority lien on market collections. --Constructive federal regulatory oversight; --The solid credit profile of California's three largest investor-owned utilities (IOUs); --Geographic and membership concentration, the voluntary nature of CAISO participation and moderately high operating costs. CAISO's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the stable revenues and cash flows derived from its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated tariff structure, strong grid management charge (GMC) coverage ratios, and the integral role played by the company in achieving state and federal energy policy goals with regard to reliability, competition, renewable energy and environmental issues. Fitch's confidence in CAISO's ability to consistently and fully recover its costs is a function of its ability to adjust rates quarterly without approval of its primary regulator, the FERC. The ratings also consider CAISO's first priority lien on market collections, a constructive regulatory environment at the FERC and the solid above investment grade credit profile of California's three largest IOUs. The successful implementation of the new energy market (also known as the market redesign and technology upgrade ) in April 2009 has significantly enhanced market volumes and collections, supporting CAISO's creditworthiness and the Stable Outlook. Rating concerns primarily relate to CAISO's membership and geographic concentration, moderately high operating costs, as well as the voluntary nature of CAISO participation. Fitch notes that CAISO's 2009 series A bonds are rated one notch higher than the IDR and the 2008 series bonds due to the additional collateral pledge of CAISO's new headquarters in Folsom, CA which was completed in 2011 and pledged to the 2009 series A bonds. The three largest IOUs in California: Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E, IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable), Southern California Edison (SoCalEd, IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable), and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E, IDR 'A', Outlook Stable) represent approximately 65% of its grid management charge (GMC). The GMC is collected by CAISO on a weekly basis to pay operating expenses, including capital expenditures and debt service. Importantly, CAISO's tariff provides a first priority lien on collections for market participants if there is a shortfall in GMC collections. With the implementation of the MRTU in 2009, there is now a greater breadth of market revenues to backstop GMC payments in the event of the default of large participants. In 2011, CAISO recorded approximately $2.4 billion of market collections, compared with $2.1 billion in 2010, $1.6 billion in 2009 and $1 billion in 2008. The ratio of total market collections-to-GMC approximated 12.5 times (x) in 2011 as compared to 10.5 x, 8.1x and 5.2x, in 2010, 2009, and 2008 respectively. Going forward, Fitch expects total market collections and the ratio of total market-collections-to-GMC coverage ratios to continue to be robust. CAISO budgets into its annual GMC revenue requirement 1.25x debt service coverage and 15% operating expense reserves. The operating reserve account is fully funded at all times. Any over-collections above the 15% reserve are used to offset future year GMC revenue requirements. Additionally, CAISO is authorized to adjust rates quarterly if there is a 2% deviation or $1 million difference in current versus budgeted costs without FERC or board approval. Fitch deems CAISO's liquidity position to be adequate, despite the absence of credit lines. The company relies largely on cash balances for working capital needs and has substantial investments, some of which could be readily liquidated in a funding emergency. In November 2009, CAISO reduced the time between settlement trade dates and market clearing from approximately 90 days to less than 30 days. In October 2011, CAISO further reduced the time between settlement trade dates and market clearing to 12-19 days because of weekly invoicing. The shorter time period between trade date and the market clearing allows cash to be settled sooner thereby improving cash flow for timely recovery of GMC charges. Payment acceleration also reduces the risk to market participants in the event of a default or bankruptcy within the market. Finally, CAISO will play a key role in California's ambitious renewable energy policies. The State of California currently has a 33% renewable portfolio standard (RPS) by 2020, which will require new transmission investments in the next decade. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). 