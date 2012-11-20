OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on nine classes from 1166 Avenue of the Americas Commercial Mortgage Trust II's series 2005-C6, a U.S. CMBS transaction, and removed six of them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Sept. 5, 2012. -- Concurrently, we raised our rating on class H and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications from the same transaction due to a revision on the issuer credit rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos. At the same time, we revised our outlook on class H to stable. -- The collateral in this stand-alone transaction consists of a $359.0 million fixed-rate fully amortizing mortgage loan. -- The affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral and follows our analysis of the transaction using our recently updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on nine classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from 1166 Avenue of the Americas Commercial Mortgage Trust II's series 2005-C6, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction and removed six of them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Sept. 5, 2012. Concurrently, we raised our rating on class H and revised our outlook on class H to stable and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications from the same transaction (see list). We raised our rating on class H and revised our outlook to stable following a revision on the issuer credit rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (BBB/Stable/A-2) on Oct. 12, 2012, (see "Marsh & McLennan Cos. Ratings Raised To 'BBB' From 'BBB-' On Improved Business And Financial Profiles; Outlook Stable," published Oct. 12, 2012). Marsh & McLennan Cos. and four of its operating subsidiaries leased 100% of the collateral office condominium unit. As a result, our ratings on the transaction are partially dependent on our credit rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos. The affirmations follow our analysis of the transaction, using our recently updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions, which was the primary driver of the rating actions. The analysis of stand-alone transactions is predominantly a recovery-based approach that assumes a loan default. Reflecting this approach, our property-level analysis included a revaluation of the commercial office condominium unit, which consists of floors 22-44 (excluding floor 33) of a 44-story, class A office building in midtown Manhattan, securing the mortgage loan in the trust. Based on our analysis, we derived our sustainable in place net cash flow, which was then divided by a capitalization rate of 6.25% to determine our expected-case value. This yielded a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 81.1% on the whole-loan balance. We also assessed the property as if it was 100% vacant and derived a stabilized (dark) value using market rent and vacancy, yielding a LTV ratio of 87.0% on the whole-loan balance. A full discussion of the methodologies employed in the property-level analysis can be found in ""here =7491472&rev_id=5&sid=1030356&sind=A&"," published Sept. 5, 2012. Given that Marsh & McLennan Cos.'s lease term is until Oct. 2035, we placed more emphasis on the expected-case value. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the master servicer's reported net operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2012 and year-end 2011. The collateral is currently 100% leased to Marsh & McLennan Cos. and four of its operating subsidiaries. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., reported a debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.15x on the whole-loan balance for the six months ended June 30, 2012. As of the Nov. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan in the trust has a balance of $359.0 million and is one of two mortgage loans (whole-loan balance of $423.5 million) securing the office condominium unit. The other mortgage loan totaling $64.5 million is in the LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2005-C7 (LB-UBS 2005-C7) transaction. The LB-UBS 2005-C7 mortgage loan is pari passu with a $241.6 million portion of the mortgage loan in the trust. The remaining $117.4 million of the mortgage loan in the trust is subordinate to the pari passu components. According to the transaction's documents, absent a payment application trigger event, principal payments are applied first to fully amortize the LB-UBS 2005-C7 mortgage loan. The mortgage loans amortize fully, pay interest on 5.701% per year, and mature on Oct. 11, 2035. RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE 1166 Avenue of the Americas Commercial Mortgage Trust II Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C6 Rating Class To From B AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos C AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos D A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos E A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos F BBB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos G BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos RATING RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE 1166 Avenue of the Americas Commercial Mortgage Trust II Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C6 Rating Class To From H BBB (sf)/Stable BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED 1166 Avenue of the Americas Commercial Mortgage Trust II Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C6 Class Rating A-1 AAA (sf) A-2 AAA (sf) A-3 AAA (sf)