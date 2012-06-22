(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 22 - Overview

-- We recently downgraded Chile-based energy and forestry company Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) 's fuel distribution subsidiary, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (Copec), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- In our view, the credit quality of its main operating subsidiaries constrains E-Copec's rating.

-- We are lowering our rating on E-Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating subsidiaries, as well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its ratings on Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows our recent downgrade of E-Copec's fuel distribution subsidiary, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (BBB/Stable/--), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. In our view, as an industrial holding company, the credit quality of E-Copec's main operating subsidiaries--Copec and Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (ARAUCO, BBB/Stable/--)--limit E-Copec's credit quality. We continue to assess E-Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's good-quality assets, conservative approach to leverage at the holding company level, prudent investment strategy, and very good financial flexibility underpin its credit quality and partly insulate it from the inherent volatility of the pulp and wood-related products business, carried out by its subsidiary Arauco. E-Copec's lack of material asset diversification partly offset these strengths. E-Copec' credit quality largely depends on the operating performance of its two largest subsidiaries--Arauco and Copec. These subsidiaries contribute about 90% of E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA. We expect E-Copec to continue to depend heavily on cash flows from Arauco and Copec until 2015, when new investments expand and mature. Looking into 2012 and 2013, and assuming market pulp prices of about $750 per ton and a typically more stable performance of the fuel division, E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA should reach about $1.7 billion. This excludes profits from the iron mining project "Isla Riesco" which should be operational by 2014, but will be booked under the equity method. At the same time, we anticipate relatively stable consolidated debt levels in a range of $5.5 billion to $6.0 billion. As a result, we expect gross debt to EBITDA closer to 3.5x in 2012 and 2013, compared with the 3.6x and 2.7x E-Copec reported in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 and March 31, 2011, respectively. From a holding perspective, its dividends-to-operating costs plus net interest paid ratio of 28x shows robust operating cash flows. Also, the company issued a bond for $300 million in December 2009 and loaned that amount to its subsidiaries, Abastible S.A. (not rated) and Copec, via intercompany loans with the same maturity and interest rate. Because the company has relatively low leverage and because of this bond, we expect E-Copec's net interest payments to remain neutral. E-Copec has a 99.98% ownership in Chile-based forest products company Arauco and a 99.99% ownership in Chilean oil distribution company Copec. Apart from Arauco and Copec, the company also owns 99.05% of Chilean liquefied gas importer and distributor Abastible, 39.83% of the largest supplier of natural gas for industrial clients in Chile, Metrogas S.A. (unrated), 25% of the power generation company Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (unrated), 81.9% of fishing company Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye S.A. (Igemar, unrated) and some mining investments, such as its 50% ownership in the coal mine project Sociedad Minera Isla Riesco S.A. (unrated). AntarChile S.A (unrated) owns E-Copec through a controlling stake of 60.8%. AntarChile, in turn, is 74.3% controlled by companies linked to the Angelini family. Liquidity We consider E-Copec's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, the company had $470 million in cash and cash equivalents, and faces no principal maturities until 2021. Under conservative assumptions, we expect an aggregate dividend inflow of at least $350 million and $380 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. This would be more than enough to cover operating costs of less than $10 million, dividend payments in a range of $260 million to $330 million, and investments of approximately $80 million in 2012 and $60 million in 2013, although investment levels are hard to predict. We don't believe E-Copec's lack of committed bank lines and its inherently volatile free operating cash flow are a credit concern, because the company has very low leverage, ample financial flexibility, good access to debt markets, and flexible financial policies that should help it offset potential harsher scenarios. We expect the company to pay out at least 30% of net income, in line with the legal minimum, without hurting its liquidity. Consequently, we expect dividends to cover operating costs plus net interests and dividends in a range of 1.2x to 1.5x for the next three years. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating subsidiaries, as well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. The ratings may come under pressure if we lower the ratings on Copec or Arauco or if coverage ratios weaken significantly (for instance, its dividends over operating costs and net interest paid decreases to levels below 5x). An upgrade depends mainly on the upgrades of operating subsidiaries. Related Criteria And Research

