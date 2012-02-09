(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Genoa Healthcare Group's membership interests were transferred to a collaboration of investors sponsored by Formation Capital LLC. The transaction involved minor modifications to Genoa's credit facilities, including some debt paydown and a two-year extension.

-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating as our business and financial risk assessments are unchanged.

-- Because of the partial repayment of Genoa's first-lien term loan, we are raising the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B' from 'CCC+' and revising our recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '6'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the large adverse impact of federal and state reimbursement cuts and our expectations of further declines in revenues and EBITDA generation.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Tampa-based nursing home operator Genoa Healthcare Group. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien term loan to 'B' from 'CCC+'.

We also revised our recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '6'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of default. "Our view of Genoa's "vulnerable" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria, considers significant reimbursement risk as a key credit factor," Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Bluemke said. "We view the financial profile as "highly leveraged" because we do not expect meaningful improvement in the company's weak credit protection measures." Standard & Poor's expectation for Genoa includes the impact of recently implemented Medicare reimbursement changes--specifically an 11.1% rate cut and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services.

Our vulnerable business risk assessment does not assume any further Medicare or Medicaid cuts. Nonetheless, we believe reimbursement will remain volatile in the long term, with further rate cuts possible at both federal and state levels, particularly as the strain of rapidly rising health care expenditures propels efforts to cut health care costs. "Our negative rating outlook on Genoa reflects the large, adverse impact of reimbursement cuts, net of its mitigating strategies, supporting our belief that cash flow could decline substantially," Mr. Bluemke said.

"Although we expect Genoa to be prudent with its use of cash, we view the company's private ownership and potential of dividend activity as factors limiting improvement in the financial profile." Genoa operates in a competitive industry where nursing homes compete for patients. This competition likely will intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)