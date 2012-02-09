(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Apollo Investment Corp. (AIC) has announced changes in management, a reduction in its dividend, and adjustments to its investment strategy.

-- In our view, changes to the firm's investment strategy could reduce its asset quality.

-- We are revising our outlook on AIC to stable from positive and affirming our 'BBB' counterparty credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects its improved balance sheet and good track record through the credit crisis.

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AINV) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' counterparty credit and senior debt ratings on the company. "Our outlook revision follows management's announcement that AIC will change leadership and alter its investment strategy in a manner that could reduce asset liquidity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jeffrey Zaun.

We revised our outlook on AIC to positive in June 2011 because of management's ability to deleverage and maintain strong cash inflows through hostile credit markets and a bad economy. "This new strategic direction could diminish the financial flexibility that management demonstrated through the credit crisis." We base our ratings on AIC on its track record of maintaining strong capital, good financial flexibility, and adequate performance through the severe recession. Asset liquidity, which had been strong, may be diminished as the portfolio moves toward middle-market senior loans or other less-liquid investments.

The firm also remains vulnerable to volatile investment markets and the high credit risk of its mezzanine-dominated investment portfolio. We will reevaluate AIC's credit risk over the next four quarters as management reduces its exposure to mezzanine loans. The company's decision to cut its dividend was not surprising, and we view the move as a positive development. As of year-end 2011, management worked through most of the investments that suffered defaults or write-downs during the credit crisis. Nevertheless, it now faces intensified competition as a result of frothy speculative-grade bank and bond markets. Our stable outlook on AIC reflects its improved balance sheet, its good track record through the recent recession, and our belief that it will realize adequate earnings through this business cycle. Although AIC suffered considerable investment losses during the recession, its credit profile remained stable. Our analysis places greater emphasis on longer-term developments affecting capital or medium-term liquidity.

"An upgrade is unlikely in 2012 while we assess the new leader's ability to establish a track record of stable performance and strong leverage given the firm's new strategy," said Mr. Zaun. "We could lower the ratings if credit losses or unrealized write-downs increase leverage or make it difficult for AIC to comply with debt covenants. We could also lower the ratings if poor market conditions or higher payment-in-kind income weakens the firm's realized earnings over several quarters." (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)